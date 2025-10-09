Paramount Cruises Named 'Cruise Company Of The Year' By Prestige Awards 2025/26

MENAFN - GetNews)



London, UK - 9th October, 2025 - Paramount Cruises is proud to announce that it has been awarded Cruise Company of the Year – South England (London-West) at the 2025/26 Prestige Awards. This recognition celebrates Paramount Cruises' commitment to exceptional customer service, expert industry knowledge, and delivering outstanding cruise holidays tailored to every traveller.

The Prestige Awards honour small and medium-sized businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence within their industries. Each category is reviewed by a panel of expert judges who evaluate nominees based on client feedback, online reviews, and the overall quality of their service. Paramount Cruises stood out for its professionalism, attention to detail, and dedication to providing a seamless cruise experience from start to finish.

“We're absolutely delighted to receive this recognition,” said Jess Hartley, Marketing Manager at Paramount Cruises .“As an independent, family-run business, we pride ourselves on offering a personal touch in everything we do. Competing with much larger, well-funded brands while maintaining our focus on genuine care and expertise makes this award especially meaningful for us.”

Founded in London, Paramount Cruises has built its reputation on crafting cruise holidays that combine exceptional value with unforgettable experiences. Working with the world's leading cruise lines, the company offers tailor-made packages that often include flights, hotels, and extended stays, ensuring customers get more from every voyage. This award highlights Paramount Cruises' growing position as one of the UK's most trusted independent cruise specialists and reinforces its mission to make cruise holidays more accessible, transparent, and enjoyable for all travellers.

About the Prestige Awards

The Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses across the UK that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months. Judging is based on service excellence, quality, innovation, ethical practice, and consistency in performance. Each winner is chosen following a detailed review of client feedback, testimonials, and digital presence.

