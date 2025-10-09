Chuanbo Information Technology: Customized Automatic Mobile Phone Case Printing Vending Machine







Market Prospect of DIY Phone Cases

1. Increasing Demand for Personalized Customization

2. Large Base of Smartphone Users

3. Technology Maturity and Cost Reduction

Product Parameter:

Maximum Inventory: 408PCS.

Maximum Model Inventory: 96 Models.

Operation Method: Scan Code/Touch Screen.

Support DIY customization of family portraits, couple photos, landscape photos, pet photos, selfies, etc.

Mobile Phone Case: With magnetic mobile phone case optional.

System: Can view business flow, orders, and set the model and quantity of mobile phones in the goods channel.

Remote Management: Support remote startup and remote operation.

Nozzle Cleaning: Can set automatic cleaning.

Support Video Advertising (Remote delivery, cache playback). Can place 1 shared power bank (8 holes).

Applicable Scenarios: Shopping Malls, Cinemas, Pedestrian Streets, Supermarket Entrances, Mobile Business Halls, Service Areas, Scenic Spots, University Towns, Business Districts, Large Communities, Industrial Parks.

BRAND INTRODUCTION

Guangzhou Chuanbo Information Technology Co., Ltd., known as Chuanbo Technology, is at the forefront of China's innovative technology sector. This dynamic enterprise specializes in the research, development, production, sales, and operation of intelligent commercial equipment, seamlessly integrating these processes to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market.

WHAT WE DO

Chuanbo Technology's commitment to innovation is matched by its robust scientific quality management system, which has earned it a reputation for steady and reliable development. The company's practical and technically excellent products have positioned it as a leading name in commercial technology. Its product portfolio includes a wide array of commercial intelligent equipment, such as automatic cotton candy machines, popcorn machines, balloon machines, ice cream machines, milk tea machines, 360°rolling cars, and various vending machines.

The company's dedication to quality is evident in its numerous certifications, including ISO9001 for quality management, CB, CE, SAA, CNAS, RoHS, and others. These certifications are a testament to Chuanbo Technology's adherence to international standards and its focus on safety and reliability.

MORE ABOUT US

With years of experience and technological accumulation, Chuanbo Technology has become a powerhouse in the commercial automation equipment market. The company's independent research and development has led to the creation of over 100 terminals and more than 20 design patents and utility model patents. By leveraging the latest technologies in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud services, and big data, Chuanbo Technology simplifies complexities to deliver superior intelligent retail equipment. This approach has helped to usher in a new era of unmanned self-service retail intelligence.

In 2021, Chuanbo Technology's commitment to integrity and excellence was recognized with the prestigious AAA China Integrity Entrepreneur, AAA Integrity Management Demonstration Enterprise, and China Integrity Supplier Credit Enterprise awards. These accolades reflect the company's dedication to providing high-performance products to the global market.