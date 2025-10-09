Anno Robot Showcases Next-Gen AI Robotics At AGIC 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) A Landmark Event for Global AI Innovation

The 2025 Shenzhen (International) General Artificial Intelligence Conference (AGIC) successfully concluded this week at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, gathering global pioneers in AI technology, policy, and investment.

Spanning over 80,000 square meters, the three-day event featured more than 1,000 enterprises from 30+ countries, showcasing cutting-edge developments in AI robotics, automation, multimodal intelligence, and generative models. With its theme“Intelligence Beyond Imagination,” AGIC 2025 reaffirmed Shenzhen's position as one of the top global AI innovation centers and a hub for transformative technologies shaping the future.

Supported by the Shenzhen Municipal Government and leading AI industry associations, AGIC has evolved into a critical platform for connecting research, industry, and global commerce.







Anno Robot Leads the Conversation on AI-Powered Service Automation

Among this year's standout exhibitors, Anno Robot drew significant attention as a global leader in intelligent service automation. The company unveiled its latest generation of AI Coffee Machines, robot coffee machines, and AI Robot solutions designed for smart retail and hospitality environments.

Anno Robot's booth became one of the most visited at AGIC 2025, reflecting the brand's growing influence in the intersection of robotics, AI, and consumer experience.

“Our mission is to make intelligent robots part of everyday life,” said Mr. Huang Huang, CEO of Anno Robot.“We believe technology should not only serve efficiency but also creativity and emotion. From coffee to cocktails, our AI robots are reimagining how people experience automation.”

Core Advantages and Strategic Pillars



Comprehensive R&D and Technological Leadership With over 70 registered patents, Anno Robot integrates expertise in AI perception, mechatronics, and embedded control systems. The company is officially recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise in China.

Vertically Integrated China Factory Anno Robot manages every stage-from mechanical arm production to AI software development-within its advanced China factory. This vertical integration ensures scalability, cost efficiency, and top-tier quality standards.

Sustainable and Smart Engineering The company prioritizes low-carbon design, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly materials, aligning its manufacturing strategy with global sustainability goals.

Global Footprint Anno Robot's solutions are now deployed in over 100 countries, including Australia, the United States, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Its systems operate in airports, shopping centers, universities, and office complexes worldwide. Flexible OEM & ODM Support Anno Robot's strong customization capabilities allow global partners to adapt designs, branding, and UI experiences-supporting localized market growth and brand differentiation.



Highlight Products Presented at AGIC 2025



AI Coffee Robot Barista – A 6-axis robotic arm capable of latte art, professional brewing, and consistent taste quality.

AI Robot Coffee Car – A mobile café platform ideal for campuses, transport hubs, and outdoor events.

Robot Bartender – A fully automated mixologist capable of custom drink recipes through AI learning.

AI Ice Cream & Cotton Candy Robots – Combining entertainment and automation for family and commercial venues. Smart Operation Dashboard – Cloud-based monitoring for real-time control, predictive maintenance, and performance analytics.



"Anno Robot isn't just creating machines-we're building intelligent ecosystems that connect people, data, and design," Mr. Huang added."Our products are where automation meets artistry."







Industry Trends and Insights from AGIC 2025

The conference highlighted several emerging directions that will define the AI industry over the next decade:



Embodied AI: Robots with adaptive learning and real-world interaction capabilities.

AI + Retail Integration: The rise of robot coffee machines and unmanned stores as next-generation retail models.

Sustainable AI Manufacturing: Energy-efficient robotics designed for longevity and low environmental impact.

Ethical AI and Governance: Developing cross-border frameworks to ensure transparency and accountability. Global Collaboration: China's AI manufacturers, such as Anno Robot, are accelerating international partnerships through OEM and R&D cooperation.



AGIC 2025 reaffirmed Shenzhen's pivotal role in shaping not only the technological but also the ethical and social dimensions of AI development.

Looking Ahead: Defining the Future of AI Robotics

As AI continues to revolutionize industries, Anno Robot stands at the forefront of this transformation-combining innovation, sustainability, and human-centric design.

With strong R&D, advanced China manufacturing, and a rapidly expanding global presence, Anno Robot is redefining what it means to lead in AI Robot and robot coffee machine technology. The company's vision extends beyond automation-toward a future where intelligent machines enhance creativity, accessibility, and sustainable living.

“The AI revolution is about more than algorithms-it's about shaping a smarter, more connected world,” said Huang Huang.“At Anno Robot, we're proud to be part of that global journey.”