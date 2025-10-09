TP Display: FB214 Bamboo Wood Retail Countertop Display With Acrylic Drawers







1) the stand consists of bamboo cabinet, acrylic drawers. (254x153x89mm)

2) bamboo materials for the cabinet separate back panel, side panels, front panel and shelves.

3) with 3pcs acrylic drawers put into the shelves.

4) the tea bags can store on top of cabinet.

5) open semicricle on each shelf for easy pull out for customer.

6) semi knocked down for packaging.

Installation & Features:

Easy assembly;

Document or video, or support online;

Ready-to-use;

Independent innovation and originality;

High degree of customization;

Modular design and options;

Heavy duty sturcture;

Company Process:

1. Received the specification of products and made quotation send to customer.

2. Confirmed the price and made sample to checked the quality and other details.

3. Confirmed the sample, placed the order, start the production.

4. Inform customer shipment and photos of production before almost finished.

5. Received the balance funds before load the container.

6. Timely feedback information from customer.

PACKAGE METHOD:

1. 5 layers carton box.

2. wood frame with carton box.

3. non-fumigation plywood box

Company Profile:

"We specialize in manufacturing and customizing high-quality display fixtures."

"Consistent quality is the foundation of our long-term partnerships."

"A perfect fit often matters more than just features."

Since 2019, we have completed over 500 bespoke designs for more than 200 global B2B clients, including trade partners, brand owners and advertising agencies across North America, Europe, Australia and beyond.

TP Display is a one-stop factory for custom display solutions, offering OEM and ODM services that cover everything from design to production and professional advice. We specialize in high-quality display stands, racks, gondola shelving, POS displays, light boxes and store interior design-customized to your brand's needs and ready for bulk orders.

Since our company was founded in 2019, we have served over 200 high quality customers with products covering 20 industries, and more than 500 customized designs for our customer. Mainly exported to the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Philippines, Venezuela, and other countries.

FAQ:

Q: How about the delivery time for sample or production?

A: Normally 25~40 days for mass production, 7~15 days for sample production.

Q: What is your terms of payment?

A: Production term – 30% T/T deposit, the balance will pay before shipment.

Sample term – full payment in advance.

Q: I don't know how to assemble a display?

A: We can provide the installation manual in each package or video of how to assemble the display.