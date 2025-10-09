New Novel The Eternal Apostle: John 21:22 Bridges Scripture And Storytelling In A Timeless Tale Of Faith

In The Eternal Apostle : John 21:22, award-winning author Tom Gaylord skillfully combines religion, theology, and fiction into an unforgettable tale that invites readers to reflect on what they think about time, immortality, and God's purpose.

Against a modern-day setting, the novel opens with a chilling revelation: a 140-year-old photo that appears to show a man who has not aged a single day, someone whom the main characters know in person. When a family of seekers and skeptics explores this enigma, they discover truths that span centuries and are faced with the remarkable potential that this man is the very Apostle John himself, very much alive, still walking on the earth, and still serving the Lord that he once followed in Galilee.

With descriptive narrative and biblical vision, Gaylord writes a profoundly spiritual thriller that is as mentally challenging as it is emotionally potent. Every chapter draws the reader further into a journey of discovery, where history and prophecy and faith intersect in a fashion only God could have devised.

The Eternal Apostle: John 21:22 is a searching analysis of the enduring nature of faith and the secrets of God's message. Taking its cue from John 21:22, "If I want him to remain until I come, what is that to you?" the novel proposes, What if Jesus meant those words literally?

As the characters deal with questions of faith, biblical truth, and eternal life, readers are encouraged to explore their own walk of faith. The novel is a half-Christian fiction, half-spiritual revelation, half-thought-provoking mystery, providing both entertainment and insight for believers and seekers alike.

It is not just a novel; it is an invitation to rediscover the heart of Scripture through the eyes of one who walked beside Christ Himself.

About the Author

Tom Gaylord has written three books before, namely the nonfiction book The Beeman R1 Supermagnum Air Rifle, the vintage short story collection, BB Guns Remembered, and The Many Lives of the Apostle John-A Book of Discoveries Revealed by the Davenport Desk, the prequel to The Eternal Apostle.

A dedicated Christian, Gaylord labels himself as "saved by Grace" and "registered in the School of the Holy Spirit." He writes with the zeal of one who is convinced that storytelling is ministry, anticipating that someday he will "graduate to perfection." In the meantime, Tom Gaylord keeps telling his story to anyone who will hear it, merging artful storytelling with biblical truth to inspire, challenge, and awaken the hearts of readers.

The Eternal Apostle: John 21:22 – A Novel is now available in print and digital formats for purchase online and at select retailers.