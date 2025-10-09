New Jersey Cocaine Possession Lawyer Adam M. Lustberg Discusses Cocaine Possession Laws In NJ

Hackensack, New Jersey - Adam M. Lustberg of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC ( ) unveiled a focused defense initiative for individuals charged with cocaine offenses, centering on rapid case assessment, evidence suppression strategies, and admission into diversion programs where eligible. The program prioritizes constitutional challenges to searches and seizures, early engagement at pre-indictment conferences, and tailored pathways to dismissal or charge reduction. As a leading New Jersey cocaine possession lawyer, Mr. Lustberg aligns the approach with New Jersey's statutory timelines and available alternatives to incarceration, including Pretrial Intervention and Drug Court.

New Jersey's controlled substances framework imposes significant penalties for simple possession and even greater exposure for possession with intent to distribute. The firm's initiative emphasizes immediate review of the legality of traffic stops, detentions, warrants, and custodial questioning. When evidence stems from unlawful conduct, suppression motions can remove critical proof and frequently lead to case dismissal. The New Jersey cocaine possession lawyer program also maps first-appearance and bail advocacy within the initial 48 hours after arrest, positioning clients for favorable release conditions while discovery requests are prepared and filed.

The New Jersey cocaine possession lawyer initiative integrates milestone-based case management tied to the Criminal Justice Reform Act timelines. For detained defendants, the State generally must seek indictment within 90 days, with a separate 180-day post-indictment trial clock. During this period, the defense team audits police reports, lab certifications, chain-of-custody records, and electronic communications attributed to the incident. Suppression and in limine motions are sequenced to challenge probable cause, consent, Miranda compliance, and constructive-possession theories. In appropriate cases, the defense seeks admission to PTI with 1-3 years of supervision, Drug Court special probation, or, for eligible service members, Veterans Diversion. These tracks can result in dismissal, expungement eligibility under N.J.S.A. 2C:35-14(m), or other outcomes that avoid a permanent record.

The program also addresses school-zone and public-facility enhancements under N.J.S.A. 2C:35-7 and 2C:35-7.1, as well as distribution gradations under N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5. Geographic measurements, property boundaries, and alleged intent indicators such as packaging, scales, and digital messages receive rigorous scrutiny. For allegations of distribution, the defense examines whether circumstantial factors truly establish an intent to transfer as opposed to personal use. County-by-county prosecutorial practices in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic are factored into negotiation strategy, with attention to diversion eligibility for first-time offenders and calibrated pleas where appropriate. The initiative's structured workflow supports early resolution opportunities at pre-indictment conferences and sustained litigation readiness if trial becomes necessary.

Mr. Lustberg's practice includes advocacy at detention hearings, pretrial conferences, and trial, with a record of suppression litigation across municipal and Superior Court matters. The initiative responds to the real-world impact of cocaine convictions, including fines, potential incarceration, mandatory treatment, and collateral consequences involving employment, licensing, housing, and immigration status. By front-loading investigation and motion practice, the firm seeks outcomes that protect long-term opportunities while safeguarding constitutional rights throughout the process.

About Lustberg Law Offices, LLC:

Lustberg Law Offices, LLC is a New Jersey criminal defense firm based in Hackensack with a practice devoted to state and municipal matters, including narcotics offenses, violent crimes, domestic violence allegations, and juvenile defense. The firm represents clients throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and neighboring counties, providing courtroom advocacy and strategic case management from first appearance through trial. Led by Adam M. Lustberg, the team focuses on motions practice, diversion admissions, and evidence challenges tailored to New Jersey procedure. For consultations and additional information, contact Lustberg Law Offices, LLC at (201) 880-5311 or visit the firm online to schedule a case review.

