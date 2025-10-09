Clair De Age Beauty Lounge Elevates Richmond Beauty Standards With Expert Eyelash Extensions And Treatments

MENAFN - GetNews)



lair De Age Beauty Lounge, a premier beauty destination in Richmond, establishes a new benchmark for aesthetic services, focusing on high-quality eyelash extensions and deep-cleansing facials . The salon's commitment to artistry, professionalism, and client relationships has positioned it as a popular destination in the local beauty industry.

The salon's environment is a tranquil retreat, emphasizing comfort and relaxation. Every aspect of the client experience, from the initial booking to the aftercare advice, is handled with precision. Strict sanitation protocols are non-negotiable, with all tools sterilized and disposable items used where necessary to ensure client safety.

Led by founder and Master Lash Technician Vivian Liu, Clair De Age Beauty Lounge prioritizes personalized care. Trained in the latest techniques, Liu possesses a deep understanding of eye anatomy and advanced application methods, allowing for the creation of eyelash extensions that are both durable and gentle on natural lashes.

Catering to each client's personal needs, every service begins with a detailed consultation, where Liu considers their eye shapes and natural lash length. The use of premium, lightweight materials helps to ensure a natural-looking enhancement.

To achieve the perfect balance of volume and length with eyelash extensions, she first focuses on lash mapping to strategically place different lengths and densities, from the corners to the center of the eye. While the lash map aims to enhance eye shape, Liu always considers their existing natural lashes, their strength, and length.

Helping the extensions blend seamlessly, the master lash technician determines the ideal extension length to prevent them from appearing too heavy or sparse, moving back and forth across both eyes to fill in the gaps between applied extensions. This process ensures even coverage, length, and curl, delivering a balanced, natural look that blends classic lashes with customized volume fans.

“Customer satisfaction is our top priority. Our salon builds its reputation on fostering long-term client relationships and delivering results-driven beauty treatments in a serene environment. More than just providing a service to our clients, we deliver an experience that builds lasting connections,” said Liu.

Located in Richmond, BC, Clair De Age Beauty Lounge continues to set itself apart by focusing on advanced techniques, superior products, and a genuine dedication to client well-being.

For more information, visit .







For more information, visit .

Beyond eyelash services, Clair De Age Beauty Lounge addresses fundamental skincare needs with its signature deep cleansing facial. A deep cleansing facial rejuvenates the skin by thoroughly removing dirt, oil, and dead skin cells from pores, promoting cell turnover, and improving circulation through massage. The treatment is recommended for maintaining clear skin and can be customized to address specific concerns such as congestion or dryness.

This treatment is a multi-step process that involves highly specialized processes, such as steam extraction, exfoliation, and the use of high-quality products tailored to individual skin types. The salon's professional esthetician begins by thoroughly cleansing the skin to remove surface makeup and impurities.

Ultimately, this allows for better absorption of subsequent serums and moisturizers, helping to prevent acne, improve skin texture and elasticity, and provide hydration, resulting in a clearer, smoother, and more radiant complexion.

As part of its service, the salon also guides clients on how to maintain eyelash extensions and sustain the benefits of a deep cleansing facial at home, fostering an informed and collaborative relationship with each visitor.

Clair De Age Beauty Lounge is a premier beauty destination in Richmond, BC, founded by Master Lash Technician Vivian Liu. The salon specializes in customized eyelash extensions and therapeutic skincare services, including its signature deep cleansing facial. The studio is distinguished by its commitment to using premium materials, adhering to strict hygiene protocols, and providing a tranquil, client-focused experience.

Clair De Age Beauty Lounge is a Richmond-based salon specializing in advanced eyelash extensions and skincare treatments, such as deep cleansing facials and hair removal. Under the direction of its founder, Master Lash Technician Vivian Liu, the salon provides professional and expert care, ensuring safe and personalized beauty services in a serene environment.