‌Nova Complex Showcases Breakthrough At FUTURE DATA SUMMIT

PowerCampus: Revolutionizing Global Computing Infrastructure through Vertical Integration

Helsinki - October 9, 2025 - Nova Complex, a global leader in next-generation computing infrastructure, presented its innovative PowerCampus solution at the Future Data Summit, where industry leaders convened to explore "Data Centers: Shaping the Future." Patrick Png, Vice President of Construction, engaged in strategic discussions with European infrastructure experts, highlighting Nova Complex's cutting-edge practices and technological innovations in cross-industry computing infrastructure development, with particular focus on the company's flagship PowerCampus project - the world's first vertically integrated computing infrastructure campus currently under construction in Finland.







Addressing key challenges in the AI-powered computing era, including energy demands, supply chain innovation, and cross-border asset management, Nova Complex has developed the PowerCampus model. This vertically integrated business model combines greenfield development, renewable energy, computing infrastructure equipment, global supply chains, and advanced operations and maintenance services. By strategically deploying wind, solar, and energy storage facilities near project sites and integrating them with local power grids, PowerCampus provides clients with stable, low-carbon, and cost-effective energy solutions while creating a sustainable commercial ecosystem that significantly enhances the carbon-neutralization and operational efficiency of computing infrastructure.

Leveraging the team's extensive infrastructure development experience across the Asia-Pacific region, Nova Complex has transformed traditional data center delivery models. The company now implements parallel collaborative delivery across four key modules: land acquisition, energy infrastructure, equipment installation, and operations and maintenance. Through comprehensive guidance, coordination, and capacity-building for local service providers, Nova Complex ensures global consistency and high-quality implementation of campus construction and operational standards.

The full-chain development and commercial vertical integration of PowerCampus enable Nova Complex to provide systematic services including efficient supply chain management and cross-border financial support. This approach significantly reduces clients' development, management, and operational costs in global expansion while establishing a new infrastructure platform for global tech enterprises and regional innovators. The platform features rapid deployment, carbon-neutral operations, flexible asset management, and cost advantages for computing infrastructure expansion.

As Nova Complex drives global vertical coordination across systems and industries, the company is actively breaking down sectoral boundaries and globalization barriers. By addressing core challenges such as green energy transitions, supply chain restructuring, and computing equipment upgrades driven by AI-powered computing, Nova Complex is accelerating the evolution of computing infrastructure toward greener, more open, and more inclusive development models.