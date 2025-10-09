Swidch Wins Overall Iot Security Solution Of The Year At 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards
swIDch, a UK-based cybersecurity company specialising in authentication, has been named the winner of the Overall IoT Security Solution of the Year at the 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.
The award recognizes swIDch's innovation in advancing IoT security and extending it to industrial OT environments, addressing growing risks in connected infrastructure. At the core of this achievement is swIDch's patented OTAC (One-Time Authentication Code) technology, which provides passwordless, preventive authentication by blocking unauthorized access at the initial stage.
This is swIDch's fourth CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award, following previous wins in Authentication, Fraud Prevention, and Transaction Security. The 2025 program attracted more than 5,000 entries worldwide, reflecting the competitiveness of the awards.
Building on this recognition, swIDch continues to expand in the OT security market, applying OTAC to industrial endpoints such as PLCs, HMIs, RTUs, and SCADA systems to strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure.
“This award reaffirms our commitment to delivering security innovation that bridges IoT and OT environments, enabling safer and more resilient operations worldwide,” said Chang-Hun Yoo, CEO of swIDch.
