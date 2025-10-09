Midea Challenges A World Record And Secures WRCA Certification

On September 28, 2025, in Chengdu, China, Midea's Fully concealed Smoke-Free Range Hood Model T9-under the witness of a world record certification officer appointed by the global authoritative certification body World Record Certification Limited (abbreviated as WRCA) and with the full live broadcast by China Media Group (CCTV)-successfully claimed the world record title of "Highest Smoke-Absorption Distance Fully Concealed Range Hood with First-Level Smoke Purification" by virtue of its outstanding smoke purification performance at the extreme height of 800mm. This achievement marks a global breakthrough for Chinese kitchen appliance brands in the field of range hood technology.







As a world-renowned home appliance brand, Midea Kitchen Appliances has always taken "technology innovation-driven upgrading of user experience" as its core, and has been deeply dedicated to meeting the needs of kitchen scenarios for over 20 years. Leveraging the technical resources of its six global R&D centers, Midea has accumulated more than 1,200 patents in the range hood field. Its launched "Smoke-Free" series products have repeatedly led the industry in the technological iteration from "smoke extraction" to "smoke purification". This time, with the World Record certification for its T9 product, the brand has further consolidated its leading technological position in the high-end kitchen appliance market.​











During this world record certification test, Midea's T9 range hood-installed at a height of 800mm (a height generally considered by the industry to be prone to "suction failure")-stably controlled the PM2.5 concentration difference generated during cooking to within 50μg/m3 through its original "Golden Negative Pressure Three-Zone" aerodynamic system. This performance fully complies with the national Level-1 smoke purification standard, making it the world's first fully hidden range hood to achieve Level-1 smoke purification at this height. Additionally, the product features a "24/7 Hidden Design" (which can be perfectly integrated with kitchen cabinets) and dual intelligent speed control functions based on temperature and smoke sensing, balancing high performance with ease of use.​







This certification is not only a recognition of a single product, but also an affirmation of the technical strength of China's kitchen appliance industry. In the future, the brand will continue to focus on users' healthy cooking needs, drive the upgrading of industry standards with more innovative technologies, and provide higher-quality kitchen solutions for families around the world.







World Record Certification Limited (abbreviated as WRCA) is headquartered in London, UK. Backed by robust data support and standardized operations, it has now established itself as an authoritative body for global records. Currently, WRCA conducts world record certification business in multiple countries around the world, including the United States, China, European countries, Russia, Japan, India, and more.





