MENAFN - GetNews) Don't define it only by outcomes. Success isn't one big finish line-it's made of small steps, small wins, and lessons from failures. Be willing to listen, adapt, and keep moving forward. And remember, it's not just about you. The real test of success is whether others around you grow too Highlights the Role of Resilience, Failure, and Self-Reflection in Building Stronger Businesses and Communities

Mitchell Geisler, CEO of LevelJump Healthcare, is urging leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to rethink their approach to success. Drawing from his career in healthcare, mining, and hospitality, Geisler emphasizes that true success comes not from flawless execution but from resilience, compassion, and the lessons learned along the way.

“Every failure is a lesson that teaches you,” says Geisler.“It's an opportunity to gain knowledge and be mindful with future decisions. Problems and dilemmas aren't the end of the road-they're signals that it's time to adapt.”

Geisler speaks from experience. Since 2010, he has led Canadian Teleradiology Services (CTS), growing revenues from under $1 million to over $17 million. Along the way, he has managed technology breakdowns, staffing shortages, and unexpected roadblocks.“The key is to remember there is always a solution,” he explains.“Ask others, learn, listen, understand, compute, and then you can make the most optimal solution.”

Research supports Mitchell Geisler's approach . According to the Harvard Business Review, over 70% of successful entrepreneurs report that past failures played a crucial role in shaping their eventual wins. Yet many professionals still view setbacks as endpoints rather than opportunities.

For Geisler, the lesson extends beyond business. In healthcare, he reminds leaders to focus on compassion in high-stress environments.“You deal with patients under stress, doctors stretched to their limits, and staff giving their best. Success means creating a true team environment where everyone feels supported.”

He also advocates for balance and self-care as tools for resilience.“Stop what you're doing, go for a run, or walk, and evaluate the situation,” Geisler advises. As a daily runner and half marathon finisher, he credits exercise with helping him reset and find clarity.

The call to action is simple: individuals should reframe how they define and pursue success. Instead of chasing perfection, Geisler encourages people to:



Reframe failure as part of the process, not the end.

Seek perspective by asking others, listening, and learning.

Prioritize balance by carving out time away from constant work. Measure results not only in profits but also in positive impact on others.



“Success is in the results, that is your feedback,” Geisler says.“But it's always evolving. The real measure is whether you and those around you are still improving, still moving forward.”

Whether you're a student, a professional, or an entrepreneur, Geisler's message is clear: take setbacks as signals, not failures. Step back, reset, and keep moving. Because success isn't a finish line-it's a practice of constant improvement.

About Mitchell Geisler

Mitchell Geisler is the CEO of LevelJump Healthcare and Canadian Teleradiology Services. Based in Toronto, he has spent more than two decades building businesses across healthcare, mining, and hospitality. Under his leadership, CTS grew from under $1 million to over$17 million in revenue and is still growing, providing critical diagnostic services to hospitals and communities across Canada. A graduate of York University, Geisler is also an avid runner and believes resilience, compassion, and continuous improvement are the true measures of success.