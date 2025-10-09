MENAFN - GetNews)



Leo Snetsinger, Elk River, MN, USA and Entrepreneur Highlights Power of Self-Learning and Systems Thinking in Recent Interview

In a recently published interview titled "Building Systems, Solving Problems: A Conversation with Leo Snetsinger," Minnesota-based platform engineer and aquaculture innovator Leo Snetsinger shares his remarkable journey from a challenging adolescence to leading cloud platform transformations and launching a sustainable shrimp farming business.

The Q&A highlights not only Snetsinger's work in DevOps and machine learning infrastructure, but also his belief in the power of practical problem-solving, self-education, and hands-on resilience.

“You don't need permission to get good at what you love,” said Snetsinger.“Pick something, build with it, and enjoy the work. That's the key.”

Snetsinger's story-leaving home at 16, teaching himself IT, and later founding Homeland Shrimp-serves as a real-world example of what's possible when people are encouraged to solve problems and think in systems. His message comes at a time when nearly 70% of employers report a growing skills gap in areas like cloud computing, AI deployment, and sustainable engineering (World Economic Forum, 2024).

Through both his career and his community involvement, Snetsinger encourages others to take action-not by relying on institutions, but by taking initiative. He volunteers with Senior Community Services' HOME program, helping elderly residents with seasonal yard care so they can remain in their homes.

“It's not complicated,” he says.“Sometimes a few hours of raking leaves helps someone stay independent for another year.”

Snetsinger also calls for more awareness around sustainable innovation at the local level, citing his own work building a self-heating, closed-loop shrimp farm as an example of how engineering can solve food system problems from the ground up.

Build Something. Learn Something. Help Someone.

Snetsinger is not asking for donations or followers. Instead, he invites people to take three simple steps:

Learn a skill – Whether tech-related or not, problem-solving starts with practice.

Start a small project – Use what you have. Solve a real problem.

Support someone local – Volunteer a few hours. Make a small difference.



“Everything I've done-tech, farming, community work-it all comes down to systems,” Snetsinger explains.“And systems are just problems waiting to be solved.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Leo Snetsinger

Leo Snetsinger is a Senior Platform Engineer and founder of Homeland Shrimp, known for blending cloud infrastructure expertise with sustainable system design. With over 10 years of experience, he has led major Kubernetes migrations and built scalable machine learning platforms. Self-taught and Minnesota-based, Leo applies systems thinking to both tech and aquaculture. He also volunteers locally, helping seniors stay in their homes through seasonal yard work.

Contact:

...