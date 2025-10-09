403
Scalefusion's New Brand Film Redefines Saas Storytelling By Visualizing A Unified Management Future
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 09, 2025: Scalefusion, a leading unified endpoint management and zero trust access solution, has rolled out its compelling new brand film, "One Platform. One Agent", a cinematic and futuristic exploration of enterprise IT that brings Scalefusion's vision of a unified solution with endpoint management, secure access, and compliance, coming into a single powerful platform.
In a move that can be recognized as significantly bold and way ahead of time, Scalefusion differentiates itself in the Indian market with this completely in-house created film, a feat that only a few B2B SaaS brands have attempted, now setting a new benchmark. The crisp narration and unique storyline take it above traditional product videos, and in doing so, provide a grand, pathbreaking rendition of what IT is moving towards, represented by their products. Merging creativity with intention, Scalefusion reimagines managing devices, users, and security for organizations in the age of technology.
"We wanted to tell a story that brings technology to life, to show how every layer of our platform interacts, collaborates, and ultimately becomes one. A story that isn't just about what the software does, but what it represents," said Swapnil Shete, VP of Marketing at Scalefusion. "Software can be invisible, but we wanted to make it felt, to bring it to life, and to show the essence of how everything works together beneath the surface.
"This film reflects our vision to unify endpoint management, access, and security into a single, cohesive solution, not just technically, but philosophically. It's a statement of how we see the future of IT, unified in one platform, one agent," he added.
Set in a futuristic universe, the film takes viewers inside the system, through circuits, the cables, the core, to where Scalefusion's three core products come alive: Endpoint Management, OneIdP, and Veltar. Each carries its own identity: Endpoint Management orchestrates devices and updates with ease, OneIdP ensures secure, streamlined access, and Veltar enforces robust compliance and security.
Yet, the heart of the story lies in their unity. Together, they embody the Scalefusion philosophy - distinct, with their own strengths, but unified and complete.
Each product is strong individually, but collectively they form one single coherent solution that is greater than the sum of its parts. The film is now live on Scalefusion's site and YouTube channel, where audiences can experience this progressive approach to enterprise IT.
About Scalefusion:
Established in 2015 and headquartered in Pune, India, Scalefusion has quickly established itself as a global leader in unified endpoint management (UEM), zero-trust access, and endpoint security. With a client base exceeding 10,000 across more than 124 countries, Scalefusion has established a strong foothold in regions like the USA, EU, APAC, and the Middle East, with offices in India, the USA, Mexico, France, and Canada. They offer cutting-edge solutions that help organizations effectively manage and secure a wide range of endpoints, from smartphones and tablets to laptops, rugged devices, POS systems, and digital signage. Their flagship products - Scalefusion UEM, OneIdP, and Veltar create a comprehensive, all-in-one platform that streamlines IT operations while maintaining top-notch security.
