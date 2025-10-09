403
Scientology Information Center Hosted International Day Of Peace Event To Build Bridges
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On Saturday, September 20th, faith leaders and concerned citizens from across Tampa Bay gathered at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater to mark the International Day of Peace. The event featured a private screening of an interfaith documentary highlighting efforts to overcome prejudice and build understanding between communities.
Following the screening and lunch, attendees engaged in an open discussion and call to action. They focused on how to build interfaith cooperation that will strengthen religious tolerance and foster peace in the Greater Clearwater area.
Pat Harney, Manager of the Scientology Information Center, said, "We have been seeing a series of high-intensity and far-reaching conflicts dominate our global affairs in recent years. It is therefore more important than ever for us, no matter our faith, color or creed, to set aside differences and work together to restore peace and build bridges starting in our own neighborhoods."
Rev. Linda McLeod, President of Interfaith Tampa Bay, added, "I truly enjoyed the film and the conversation we shared. This experience allowed us to hear each other's ideas and learn more about who we are. It's a great opening to even more discussions and stronger relationships.ï¿1⁄2
For more information on upcoming at the Scientology Information Center, call 727-467-6966.
About the International Day of Peace
Established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly, the International Day of Peace is observed worldwide each September 21. It is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace among nations and peoples. The 2025 theme is Act Now for a Peaceful World.
About the Scientology Information Center
Located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater, the Scientology Information Center is designed as an open-door hub for residents and visitors. The Center features interactive displays with more than 400 documentary videos covering the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology, and the growing network of Scientology Churches and groups. Learn more at or
