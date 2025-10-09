403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Moi Meets Kuwait's Scholarship Students In France
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (MoI) Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah met on Thursday with Kuwaiti students in the French City of Lyon, in the presence of Kuwait's Ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shahin.
It was an open meeting where Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf listened to the views and feedback of scholarship students about their overseas education journey.
The minister affirmed the government is paying much attention to its scholarship students.
The government is working on addressing challenges facing these students in a manner that ensures their academic outstanding, he noted.
He urged the government-sponsored students to abide by Kuwait's values to be better representatives of their country abroad.
He extolled efforts by Kuwaitis studying outside the country, saying that their outstanding shows an honorable image of Kuwait youth and a source of pride.
Kuwait is proud of its sons and daughters who hold the highest prestigious certificates to be a main pillar to serve their homeland and contribute to its development path, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf emphasized. (end)
amh
It was an open meeting where Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf listened to the views and feedback of scholarship students about their overseas education journey.
The minister affirmed the government is paying much attention to its scholarship students.
The government is working on addressing challenges facing these students in a manner that ensures their academic outstanding, he noted.
He urged the government-sponsored students to abide by Kuwait's values to be better representatives of their country abroad.
He extolled efforts by Kuwaitis studying outside the country, saying that their outstanding shows an honorable image of Kuwait youth and a source of pride.
Kuwait is proud of its sons and daughters who hold the highest prestigious certificates to be a main pillar to serve their homeland and contribute to its development path, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf emphasized. (end)
amh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment