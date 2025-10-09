Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Moi Meets Kuwait's Scholarship Students In France


2025-10-09 03:03:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (MoI) Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah met on Thursday with Kuwaiti students in the French City of Lyon, in the presence of Kuwait's Ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shahin.
It was an open meeting where Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf listened to the views and feedback of scholarship students about their overseas education journey.
The minister affirmed the government is paying much attention to its scholarship students.
The government is working on addressing challenges facing these students in a manner that ensures their academic outstanding, he noted.
He urged the government-sponsored students to abide by Kuwait's values to be better representatives of their country abroad.
He extolled efforts by Kuwaitis studying outside the country, saying that their outstanding shows an honorable image of Kuwait youth and a source of pride.
Kuwait is proud of its sons and daughters who hold the highest prestigious certificates to be a main pillar to serve their homeland and contribute to its development path, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf emphasized. (end)
amh


MENAFN09102025000071011013ID1110175146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search