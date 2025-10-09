403
Yemen Seizes Boat Boarding A Ton Of Drugs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Security personnel in the Yemeni Lahj governorate seized a boat boarding a ton of narcotics and detained four traffickers in Khor Omeira near Bab Al-Mandeb strait in southwestern Yemen.
Naval units carried out a plan to stop the boat some 20 nautical miles from the coast, according to a statement released on Thursday by the joint security and army forces in Lahj.
The confiscated consignment included 536 parcels of shabu (methamphetamine) narcotics, 100 bags of hashish and ten bags of heroine.
The security authorities, three days ago, declared apprehending three persons on a boat boarding equipment and devices used in making drones, eavesdropping tools and electronic chips.
These materials, belonging to the Houthi militias, were seized in the Aden Bay near Bab Al-Mandeb. (end)
