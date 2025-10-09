Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Yemen Seizes Boat Boarding A Ton Of Drugs


2025-10-09 03:03:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Security personnel in the Yemeni Lahj governorate seized a boat boarding a ton of narcotics and detained four traffickers in Khor Omeira near Bab Al-Mandeb strait in southwestern Yemen.
Naval units carried out a plan to stop the boat some 20 nautical miles from the coast, according to a statement released on Thursday by the joint security and army forces in Lahj.
The confiscated consignment included 536 parcels of shabu (methamphetamine) narcotics, 100 bags of hashish and ten bags of heroine.
The security authorities, three days ago, declared apprehending three persons on a boat boarding equipment and devices used in making drones, eavesdropping tools and electronic chips.
These materials, belonging to the Houthi militias, were seized in the Aden Bay near Bab Al-Mandeb. (end)
sns


MENAFN09102025000071011013ID1110175145

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search