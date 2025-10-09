Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Falcons, Hunting Exhibition In Riyadh Offers Unique Historical Experience


2025-10-09 03:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in the city of Malham, north of Riyadh, offers a unique experience for enthusiasts of cultural and traditional heritage, deeply rooted in the region's history, amidst a large public turnout.
The exhibition, which ends Saturday, is witnessing widespread participation from falcons and hunting enthusiasts from various regions of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries, and the world, reflecting the growing interest in this authentic cultural heritage and its symbolic significance in the history of the Arabian Peninsula.
The exhibition features diverse pavilions, including rare falcon displays and auctions, sections for hunting weapons and equipment, and platforms for products from craft families and environmental organizations.
It also features awareness-raising, cultural, and artistic activities, making it a prominent heritage and tourism destination that combines fun and knowledge and contributes to strengthening Saudi Arabia's presence in the field of preserving heritage and cultural identity. (end)
