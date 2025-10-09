Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meena Jewellers Launches Its Most Stunning Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection

2025-10-09 03:03:22

Dubai, UAE:

As the festive season approaches, Meena Jewellers has officially launched its Wedding/Diwali 2025/2026 Collection, calling it one of their most special yet. The collection brings together signature daily wear, and grand bridal pieces — all crafted with the precision and trust that have defined the brand for more than 30 years.

The new line features a mix of iconic designs in gold, diamond, and Polki, colorstone capturing the warmth and celebration of Diwali through craftsmanship and detail.

To mark the occasion, Meena Jewellers has also introduced a festive campaign offering guaranteed luxury gifts on every purchase, including the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Samsung S25, and Fold 7, Gold Bars and more.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor continuing her long-standing association with the brand, shared her admiration for the new collection, saying,
“Meena Jewellers' collection is timeless and elegant. Every year, they manage to bring something new without losing their classic touch.”

Founded in Dubai's Meena Bazaar more than 30 years ago, Meena Jewellers has grown to become one of the city's most recognised jewellery destinations, known for its craftsmanship, value, and relationships that span generations.

The Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection is now available at their flagship stores Meena Bazaar and Al Fahidi street for a limited festive period.

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Thursday, October 9, 2025
