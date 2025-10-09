Flayva Promises Seven Nights Of Scares And Street Food At Week-Long 'Fright Bites' Festival



Seven days of spooky Halloween thrills await as Al Ghurair Centre's vibrant food hall unveils terrifyingly delightful, themed menus and chilling festive decor Costume competitions, cuisine crawls, photo zones, and the chance to enjoy a feast of festive Halloween-themed dishes will see guests through the spookiest week of the year

Dubai, UAE: 9 October, 2025 - Spooky season is set to take over Flayva at Al Ghurair Centre later this month with seven nights of scares and street food to celebrate Halloween. The vibrant food hall is set to host Fright Bites, a spooky celebration packed with ghostly fun and ghoulish snacks, from 25-31 October.

Throughout the week, visitors can explore eerie photo zones filled with glowing skeletons, foggy corners, and horror-inspired decor. But the real screams will be for the food, as participating outlets prepare to serve up Halloween-themed creations such as:



Meryenda's Monster Drink (Dh15)

Vietnamese Snack Food Caf�'s Bloody Pho, Ghostly Spring Rolls and Witch's Brew (for Dh19 each)

Affordacup's Hallow Halo (Dh23)

Bacolod Inasal's Ihawlloween Meals (starting at Dh25)

Hangry Joe's Halloween Sando (Dh37)

Spice Grill's Creepy Calamari served with a Red Gaze mocktail (Dh38) Zutto Zuki's Hallo-week Treats: One ramen, one rice bowl and two iced teas (Dh59)

The week of culinary terror and treats wraps up on 31 October with the highly anticipated Trick-or-Treat Food Crawl from 4-8pm. Children can register at Flayva to get their crawl card, collecting stamps, mini-bites, and candy from participating stalls. A fully stamped card unlocks a free treat at the central Monster Counter, with goodie bags reserved for the first 100 kids.

Meanwhile, from 6-8 pm, children aged 1-18 are invited to join the festive Costume Parade, with free registration. Participants will march around Flayva to fun Halloween tunes, with multiple award categories available, including Best Kid Costume, Best Family Group, and Best Food-Themed Outfit. To keep the excitement going, judges will be stationed across various spots in the food hall, and winners will be announced on-stage shortly after the parade concludes. To add to the excitement, Cosplayers Characters - from Batman and Beetlejuice to Maleficent and Wednesday - will be roaming around and ready for photos with the crowd.

To ensure the thrills run all week in the build-up to fright night, Flayva has also scheduled a full plan of themed family entertainment. Highlights include Creepy Karaoke on Monday, themed DJ and acoustic nights on Tuesday, and a Storytelling and Music Play Workshop mid-week. The fun builds towards the Grand Finale on 31 October, featuring Cosplayers Characters as well as the Trick-or-Treat Crawl and Costume Parade.

Don't miss out on the biggest Halloween celebration in the heart of Dubai. Join in on the fun at Flayva's Fright Bites from 25-31 October for a full week of thrilling bites, chilling d�cor, and fantastic family entertainment that promises to haunt your memories for years to come.

