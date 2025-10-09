Aligned Automation Supports Barrier Breakers: A Strategic Alliance With Diana Pundole

Unveiled at Taj Exotica, Aligned Automation brings its data-driven capabilities to Diana Pundole, giving her the competitive edge on the track just as it does for leading businesses.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

'We don't just sponsor speed. We engineer it.'

Aligned Automation, an AI-driven global professional technology services company, is bringing the same data-driven capabilities that empower leading businesses to the racetrack, extending its expertise in data intelligence and performance engineering through a partnership with Diana Pundole. The first Indian woman to race Ferrari and one of motorsport's most exciting emerging talents, she unveiled her car and kicked off her Middle East race tour at the iconic Taj Exotica, Dubai.

In a high-octane showcase attended by regional business leaders, strategic partners, and dignitaries, Diana unveiled her Ferrari 296 Challenge car, proudly bearing the Aligned Automation (AA) brand. The launch marks more than just a sponsorship but a powerful convergence of speed, AI, and talent.

“This partnership embodies our core philosophy,” said Nitin Ahuja, CEO of Aligned Automation. “At Aligned Automation, we don't just sponsor speed. We engineer it. Diana's debut with Ferrari represents not only individual excellence but the coming together of two powerhouses to drive data-driven performance. Together, we're pushing boundaries, on the track and in the enterprise.”

Aligned Automation will analyse Diana's racing data throughout her 2025-2026 Middle East Ferrari Challenge Series, leveraging advanced AI, SML, and analytics to generate performance insights and optimization strategies that augment her skills and give her a competitive edge. This data-driven approach will support Diana's development, demonstrate that motorsport is one of the most data-intensive arenas in the world, and highlight the company's ability to apply real-time intelligence in high-performance environments. A single race car can capture more than a gigabyte of telemetry in a weekend and shaving just a few milliseconds from a lap can mean the difference between gaining or losing a crucial position.

Her upcoming race calendar includes:



Abu Dhabi - November 8-9, 2025

Bahrain - December 19-20, 2025

Jeddah - January 16-17, 2026

Qatar - February 6-7, 2026 Dubai - April 4-5, 2026

Test days and corporate activations are also planned between races, offering further opportunities for experiential engagement with Aligned Automation's clients and partners across the region.

The partnership with Diana marks a symbolic and strategic extension of Aligned Automation's Middle East market entry, aligning with regional transformation agendas such as the UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030.

“By combining on-track telemetry with enterprise-grade analytics, we are not only showcasing the power of AI but also underscoring how we operate: technology must deliver measurable outcomes. We leverage our company experience in the same way, whether in milliseconds on the racetrack or millions in enterprise value,” added Ahuja.

“In both business and racing, milliseconds and margins matter,” said Ahuja. “That is why we're proud to back Diana, not just as a sponsor, but as a performance partner. This is more than marketing; it's a model for the future of intelligent performance.”

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 869 times

PR Category : Automobile & Motoring

Posted on :Thursday, October 9, 2025 4:06:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :