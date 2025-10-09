The Lightworking Group Launches Coaching Programs For Spiritual Entrepreneurs And High-Functioning Women Seeking Success
Founded by Simone Jennings, a spiritual business and lifestyle coach with over 15 years of experience and more than a dozen certifications, The Lightworking Group addresses a critical gap in the entrepreneurial landscape. The company's programs are specifically designed for spiritual entrepreneurs looking to scale their impact while maintaining authentic alignment, as well as high-functioning women in demanding roles seeking to break cycles of burnout and overachievement.
The company's offerings include one-to-one coaching containers, group programs, guided meditations, and creative services such as energetic branding and signature offer creation. Each program incorporates nervous-system awareness, spiritual grounding, and authentic alignment as core components.
For spiritual entrepreneurs, The Lightworking Group's coaching programs focus on clarifying vision and business models aligned with their soul's calling, building authentic marketing strategies, creating offers and value ladders that honor both lifestyle and legacy, and developing resilience through somatic regulation, mindset work, and energy practices.
High-functioning women in demanding roles receive specialized support to break cycles of burnout, reclaim time and energy by aligning choices with personal values, integrate mindfulness and sacred self-care into daily life, and redefine power and leadership through rest, regulation, and awareness.
Jennings brings a unique blend of corporate experience and spiritual expertise to her work. Her background includes roles as a corporate marketing manager and graphic designer, combined with experience as a Reiki Master, somatic healing coach, meditation instructor, and life coach. This diverse skill set enables her to bridge practical business strategies with spiritual awareness.
The company's mission addresses the widespread issue of burnout among purpose-driven women who have been conditioned to equate productivity with worth and hustle with success. Through its programs, The Lightworking Group aims to create a ripple effect of transformation that extends beyond individual clients to their families, communities, and the people they serve.
In addition to coaching services, The Lightworking Group offers guided meditations, affirmation decks, and marketing services, all designed to support women in building businesses and lives that align with their values and well-being.
About The Lightworking Group, LLC
The Lightworking Group, LLC is a spiritual business and lifestyle coaching hub that helps spiritual entrepreneurs and high-functioning women in demanding roles build businesses and lives that feel as good as they look on paper. The company blends business strategy, somatic practices, and energetics to create coaching experiences, courses, and tools that support both success and sustainability. Founded by Simone Jennings, who has over 15 years of coaching experience and more than a dozen certifications spanning spiritual healing, somatics, marketing, and business, The Lightworking Group provides practical frameworks and soul-aligned strategies that allow clients to launch and grow businesses without sacrificing their well-being.
