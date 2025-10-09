Precision Epigenomics Named 'Startup Of The Year' By University Of Arizona

EINPresswire/ -- Precision Epigenomics, a molecular diagnostics innovator transforming cancer care, proudly announced today that it has been honored with the Startup of the Year award by the University of Arizona at the annual I-Squared conference. The prestigious award recognizes the company's groundbreaking innovation and significant potential impact on patient outcomes through its advanced cancer diagnostic technology.

Precision Epigenomics CEO, Mark Nelson, PhD, accepted the honor, which specifically highlights the company's work in developing the EPISEEK Multi-Cancer Early Detection test. This innovative diagnostic analyzes circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) shed by tumors, looking for unique epigenetic modifications to detect multiple cancers from a simple blood draw.

"We are grateful for this prestigious award,” Dr. Nelson expressed, “and we are excited that our technology to diagnose cancer early is effective and can have a large effect on the world.”

Precision Epigenomics has deep roots in the Southern Arizona innovation ecosystem. The company has received critical business development support from both the University's Tech Launch Arizona (TLA) and the Flinn BioEntrepreneurship programs. This institutional support has been complemented by funding from private investors and a highly competitive Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Cancer Institute.

While the company has already made significant strides in transforming cancer diagnostics, it continues to expand its R&D and strategic collaborations to serve individuals and the broader healthcare community.

About Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics innovator dedicated to delivering actionable healthcare insights through advanced technology and strategic collaboration. With a focus on cutting-edge R&D and partnership integration, the company is transforming diagnostic pathways to improve patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, some of which are not within the control of the Company.