Local History, Film & Virtual Reality: Psalm For The Mismemoried Comes To Macon, Georgia - Oct 22-24, 2025

Join the Douglass Theatre , Changing Frequencies & Breaktide for Psalm for the Mismemoried : An immersive experience honoring ancestors left behind. (The word 'mismemoried' is a new word, meaning "the missed and the lost memory of ancestors when they are disappeared and/or taken from generations.")

Tickets are now on sale for Psalm for the Mismemoried, a visual installation including an interactive, virtual-reality film grounded in the history of Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, Georgia.

The immersive experience – hosted at the historic Douglass Theatre – provides archival information and historical memory about the hospital and the people impacted by it, over its more than 100-year history. In the mid-19th century, Central State Hospital became the largest psychiatric hospital in the world, and represents a complicated model of care in the U.S. arc of public health, rife with contradictions and harm.

The virtual reality film, Psalm for the Mismemoried (watch trailer), was written and directed by Cara Page, with VR Filmmaker Philip Sanchez of Blurred Media, and is presented by Changing Frequencies & Breaktide. The film invites us into the fictional story of an ancestor named Future, who travels across time and space to take ‘mismemoried’ ancestors home. She meets Hattie, who was left behind and forgotten at the Central State Hospital. The experience explores complex histories of racism, classism and ableism in medical institutions.

Douglass Theatre Executive Director, Shelton Land, calls Psalm for the Mismemoried “the creative educational experience of a lifetime.”

The immersive is open to the public, and events include:

Wednesday, October 22:

2-5pm: Immersive experience open to the public

5-6pm: Artist Talk - The team behind Psalm for the Mismemoried will discuss the making of this immersive video and installation. Learn about the creative process, craft, and behind-the-scenes insights.

Thursday, October 23:

2-6pm: Immersive experience open to the public

4-5pm: Artist talk - The team behind Psalm for the Mismemoried will discuss the making of this immersive video and installation. Learn about the creative process, craft, and behind-the-scenes insights.

5:30- 6:30pm: Lobby Reception with light refreshments catered by Grow|Fresh Local Food

6:30-8pm: Panel on the political contexts and histories of Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital, the largest psychiatric ward in the country at its peak. Panelists include Deitrah Taylor (Public Historian, Dramaturg, and Filmmaker) and Tracie Revis (Cultural Preservationist, Yuchi woman of the Muscogee [Creek] Nation). They will be in conversation with Cara Page (Writer & Director, Psalm for the Mismemoried).

Friday, October 24:

10am-12pm and 2-5pm: Immersive experience open to the public



More information and tickets are available from Douglass Theatre.

About Changing Frequencies

Changing Frequencies is an abolitionist organizing project that designs cultural memory work to disrupt harms and violence from the Medical Industrial Complex (MIC). We amplify and honor communal stories towards healing and transformative futures.

NOTE: Changing Frequencies strives to center language justice and disability justice. The film has audio narration, with Spanish & English visual text. Please let us know if you have a request for Spanish or ASL interpreting for the panel on October 23rd. For any language access needs or questions about the space, please contact ....

Refreshments will be available from the Douglass Theatre. No outside food or drink is permitted.

For any access needs or questions about the space, please contact ....

Douglass Theatre

355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Macon, GA 31201

478-742-2000