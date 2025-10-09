Skillable's 17-Time Virtual IT Labs Leader Ranking Highlights Hands-On Labs' Tangible Impact On Enablement And Training

EINPresswire/ -- Skillable , the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been recognized for its market-leading virtual IT labs for the 17th consecutive time by G2, the leading peer-to-peer software review platform. Skillable has consistently led in the virtual IT labs market on G2 with users mentioning how intuitive and impactful the hands-on training platform is, what a game-changer is it for technical skill development and its continuous innovation. Alongside the category leadership, Skillable was recognized as number one in User Satisfaction, Adaptive Learning, Results and Implementation.

Virtual IT labs have come to the forefront of technical skills development due to the immersive, non-production environments that they provide instructors and learners, so that individuals can experience software and hardware hands-on, including any unique configurations and processes that they need to follow in their daily work. Virtual IT labs are used in technical sales, enablement, partner training, employee upskilling, skill validation and much more, highlighting how flexible and highly configurable the Skillable platform can be.

As one enterprise decision maker on G2 explains, “The most helpful aspect is the ability to simulate real environments safely. It gives learners the confidence to experiment and make mistakes without consequences. Plus, the variety of labs available means there’s something for every skill level, which makes it a great tool for continuous learning.”

According to Ebbinghaus’ Forgetting Curve theory, applying a newly learned skill within hours and days of learning it will improve knowledge retention, recall and application. In contrast, 90% of new information will be lost if it isn’t applied within seven days. Delivering hands-on experiences as part of training and enablement is also more active and engaging compared to theory-based, passive learning.

One cybersecurity professional on G2 agreed, saying, “I really like how Skillable combines realistic, hands-on labs with clear guidance. It’s very helpful to practice directly in real environments instead of just reading theory.”

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable said, “Empowering learners through hands-on experiences at scale is the key to unlocking true skill development and organizational impact. By delivering realistic, immersive environments, Skillable enables individuals to experiment, build proficiency with new technologies and validate their expertise, building confidence and accelerating skill growth. Our G2 rankings act as a significant influence and guide on our product development and direction, showing us how learners and organizations are experiencing and using our platform, ensuring we are hitting the right needs across enablement, training and certification.”

Learn more about Skillable here.