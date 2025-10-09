ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's FREE STREAMING PLATFORM LOCAL NOW EXPANDS CONTENT FOOTPRINT WITH KEY FOX CHANNEL PARTNERSHIP

EINPresswire/ -- Allen Media Group’s Local Now, the leading free streaming service for local news in America, today announced the addition of 5 channels from FOX to its growing lineup. The new offerings include FOX-owned national news, sports, and entertainment channels such as FOX Sports, FOX Weather, LiveNOW from FOX, FOX Soul, and TMZ.

This launch further solidifies Local Now's commitment to providing viewers with THE BEST FREE TV STREAMING EXPERIENCE with a powerful blend of live local coverage and premium national content, all accessible for free without a subscription or login.

“Local Now is committed to bringing the audience what they want," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. "Local Now continues to be the go-to destination for free news, weather, sports, and entertainment across America.”

The FOX national channels joining Local Now offer viewers additional genre-spanning content:

● FOX Sports - Sport fans can enjoy a curated selection of top FS1 studio shows, compelling documentaries and captivating podcasts covering today’s most relevant sports topics, all backed by the strength of the FOX Sports brand.

● FOX Weather - Your home for 24/7 weather news. With the latest forecasts and continuous weather coverage when it matters most.

● LiveNOW from FOX - Raw & unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events, and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion.

● FOX Soul - Explores Black culture, entertainment, and conversations.

● TMZ - Keeps fans up to date on the latest in celebrity and entertainment news.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 220 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 400 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.

ABOUT LOCAL NOW

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 220 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather, and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: