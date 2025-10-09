Trump Expected To Visit Jerusalem Sunday: Israeli Presidency

US President Donald Trump is expected in Jerusalem on Sunday, the office of Israel's president said, after the US leader announced Israel and Hamas had agreed to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

An event scheduled for Sunday at the Israeli president's residence in Jerusalem was cancelled "in light of the expected release of the hostages, and... the upcoming visit of President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Israel," the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement on Thursday.

"The decision was made due to anticipated security closures in Jerusalem surrounding the visit and the historic developments unfolding in the coming days."