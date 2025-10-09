Peace In Israel Also Revives Hope For IMEC: Italian Parliamentarians

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, Oct 9 (IANS) Leading Italian parliamentarians and experts on Thursday lauded the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, hoping that it will also lead to the renewal of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The peace agreement between Israel and Hamas and a long-term solution to the governance of Gaza and the security of Israel from Islamic extremism was a key theme during the deliberations which also saw prominent members of the Jewish community of Rome and Israel's Ambassador to Italy, Jonathan Peled expressing their viewpoint.

"Today we are here because we do not forget the horrors committed by Hamas and the barbarity of that terrorist attack, which marked a before and after in the conscience of all of us. Despite a growing and repugnant resurgence of anti-semitism, we cannot and will not give in to the narrative promoted by the bad teachers of these modern times," said Paolo Formentini, Vice President of the Permanent Committee of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Parliament at the event he hosted in the Italian Parliament to commemorate the second anniversary of the barbaric Hamas attack on Israel.

"The pogrom that took place two years ago remains an indelible memory for the world, and today, fortunately, the world can count on President Donald Trump. It has been announced that Israel and Hamas have signed a peace agreement, strongly promoted by the White House leadership -- a historic event that marks a turning point toward peace and brings us unmistakably closer to the end of the conflict," he added.

The commemoration also carried with it hopes of renewal and peace and with it the theme of the revival of the IMEC, considered strategic in bringing together India, Italy and Israel.

While IMEC was launched in New Delhi in September 2023, its development was arrested with Hamas's attacks on Israel in less than a month of its announcement.

Now with peace on the horizon, it is hoped that India's historic trade route to Europe, via The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel is also revived.