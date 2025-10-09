QFMA Promotes Gulf Smart Investor Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) announced the launch of an awareness campaign for the fourth season of the Gulf Smart Investor Award that recently launched by the Gulf Investment Awareness Program (Mulim), which runs from September 2025 to the end of February 2026.

The Investment Awareness Program“Mulim” is a Gulf awareness initiative that aims to raise awareness of financial and investment culture and produce content that enriches the culture of financial transactions in the GCC communities.

The program was first launched in its first season, in 2020, by the capital markets regulators in the GCC.

Since then, QFMA has been contributing to the success of the program in all its phases, with the aim of raising awareness among investors in Qatar and the GCC, spreading awareness of the basics of investing in the capital markets, fraud and risk methods, ensuring the need to adopt strategies that help mitigate such risks, and introducing the regulations and legislation that govern transactions in the financial markets, which eventually raise the standards of efficiency in these markets.

Maryam Al-Heidous, Head of Communication Section at Public Relations & Communication Department at QFMA, said that the“Gulf Smart Investor Award”, which is witnessing its fourth consecutive season, has gained great importance from all GCC capital markets authorities, explaining that QFMA actively participates every year in promoting the award in Qatar, and encouraging various segments of the local community, especially university and school students , to actively participate in all tracks and categories of the award.

Al-Heidous pointed out that the QFMA's interest in the success of the Gulf Smart Investor Award in all its seasons stems from its mission aimed at enhancing financial literacy among various segments of society, developing the level of financial skill and knowledge among investors, protecting them and enabling them to make the right investment decision at the right place and time, in a way that contributes to encouraging and developing investment in a safe financial market and an attractive investment environment, which plays a major role in supporting the growth and diversity of the national economy.

The Gulf Smart Investor Award aims to enable competition among creative university students, school students, or talented individuals from citizens and residents of the GCC through four tracks, namely video, drawing, photography, and writing, to select 44 winners, 11 winners in each track, in order to spread investment culture, raise awareness of the importance of saving and investment, how to avoid financial fraud, and raise the level of financial awareness.

The GCC Smart Investor Award allows participants to submit their entries under three main categories, including financial planning, savings, and investment.

Following the end of the stage of receiving entries in the various tracks of the award, the work of the judging committees will start in March 2025, with the winners to be approved by April 2025, and then the final ceremony to honor the winners will be held in May 2026.