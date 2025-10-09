Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall Announce Winner Of Suzuki Jimny For Back To School Promotion
Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall announced Sameena Shariz as the lucky winner of the Suzuki Jimny, awarded as part of their Back to School Promotion sponsored by Teyseer Motors. The official key handover ceremony was held at Barwa Plaza Mall, where the prize was presented by Shumalan, Sr. Vice President and Territory Head – Landmark Group Qatar, and Samer Abuisqare, Team Leader – Teyseer Motors. Also present was Abhishek Basu, Head Marketing – Teyseer Motors, who joined in celebrating the special moment with the winner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment