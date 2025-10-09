Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall Announce Winner Of Suzuki Jimny For Back To School Promotion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall announced Sameena Shariz as the lucky winner of the Suzuki Jimny, awarded as part of their Back to School Promotion sponsored by Teyseer Motors. The official key handover ceremony was held at Barwa Plaza Mall, where the prize was presented by Shumalan, Sr. Vice President and Territory Head – Landmark Group Qatar, and Samer Abuisqare, Team Leader – Teyseer Motors. Also present was Abhishek Basu, Head Marketing – Teyseer Motors, who joined in celebrating the special moment with the winner.