Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall Announce Winner Of Suzuki Jimny For Back To School Promotion

Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall Announce Winner Of Suzuki Jimny For Back To School Promotion


2025-10-09 02:28:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall announced Sameena Shariz as the lucky winner of the Suzuki Jimny, awarded as part of their Back to School Promotion sponsored by Teyseer Motors. The official key handover ceremony was held at Barwa Plaza Mall, where the prize was presented by Shumalan, Sr. Vice President and Territory Head – Landmark Group Qatar, and Samer Abuisqare, Team Leader – Teyseer Motors. Also present was Abhishek Basu, Head Marketing – Teyseer Motors, who joined in celebrating the special moment with the winner.

MENAFN09102025000063011010ID1110174968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search