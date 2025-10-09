Eco Expo Asia Opens At Asiaworld-Expo In Late October To Promote Green Technologies



- The 20th edition of Eco Expo Asia, themed Green Innovations for Carbon Neutrality, will gather over 300 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions - The Expo will spotlight three key areas – Circular Economy and Waste Management, Green & Smart Mobility, and ESG-related Services – presenting diverse solutions for environmental protection. Professionals from all industries are welcome to collaborate on green business opportunities - Highlight event Eco Asia Conference will feature government representatives from the Chinese Mainland and Belt and Road countries, alongside global industry leaders, to share the latest policies, projects and insights on critical environmental issues - Public Day (31 October) will offer complimentary admission to the public to promote sustainable lifestyles, featuring green talks and workshops HONG KONG, Oct 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Eco Expo Asia 202 5 , jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will be held from 28 to 31 October at AsiaWorld-Expo. Exhibitors and buyers can connect via the Click2Match virtual business matching platform from 21 October to 7 November . The last day of the fair, Public Day on 31 October, will be open to the public with complimentary admission. HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Jenny Koo said:“President Xi Jinping said in a video address at the United Nations Climate Summit during the annual UN General Assembly meeting that China will, by 2035, reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7-10% from peak levels and will 'strive to do even better'. This will significantly boost demand for environmental products. Furthermore, the Chief Executive's 2025 Policy Address has highlighted new directions in green policy, including fostering green and low-carbon living environments, expediting the application of green technologies and promoting the development of the green I&T sector and green and sustainable finance.” Ms Koo added:“Marking its 20th edition, this year's Eco Expo Asia is themed Green Innovations for Carbon Neutrality . As a business platform for ESG and sustainable solutions, the Expo will showcase the latest products and technologies in new energy, green living and environmental protection. This year, Eco Expo Asia will attract over 300 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions, with strong participation from government suppliers from the Chinese Mainland, as well as from ASEAN and Belt and Road countries, helping industries worldwide seize the vast opportunities created by the green economy.” Speaking at the press conference, the Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Department of the HKSAR Government, Dr. Vanessa Au, expressed:“We hope that this year's Eco Expo Asia will continue its role as a platform for sharing and implementing the latest green technologies and applications. By engaging with visitors from Chinese Mainland and Belt & Road countries, including ASEAN countries, Central Asian countries, South Asian countries and Middle Eastern countries, we seek to collectively address climate change and drive progress towards carbon neutrality. It also aims to foster exchange and co-operation among the government, industry and the community, to work together on exploring ways to promote a green economy and low-carbon living, contributing to Hong Kong's efforts towards a more sustainable future.” Global exhibitors and worldwide pavilions This year's Expo brings together leading international exhibitors. Korea and Italy will stage group participations for the first time, with the Korea pavilion featuring solutions in air purification, deodorisation, water quality management and waste treatment. Norway, the Netherlands and Canada will return following success in previous years. From the Chinese Mainland, participations from Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other Greater Bay Area cities will return, joined by Guangxi, Hunan, Shanghai and Inner Mongolia. The ANSO Environmental Technology Industry Alliance , led by the Alliance of National and International Science Organizations for the Belt and Road Regions (ANSO), together with 11 mainland enterprises, will make its debut, showcasing technologies related to water resources and the atmospheric environment. In Hong Kong, a joint government pavilion featuring 11 bureaux and departments, including the Environment and Ecology Bureau , will highlight the latest policies and initiatives. The Environmental Campaign Committee will debut with 22 local start-ups presenting a variety of green innovations. The Hong Kong Pavilion, supported by the Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department and coordinated by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, will feature 20 companies, while Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation will lead 10 start-ups to make a joint appearance. The Expo is also actively building a platform to support Hong Kong and mainland enterprises to "go global" and explore new opportunities in green trade. Leveraging the HKTDC's network of 51 offices worldwide, the Expo is actively inviting buyers from the Chinese Mainland and overseas to visit and source at the event. Buyers from across Asia - including Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam - as well as from Europe, including Hungary and Poland, will attend. In collaboration with the Environment and Ecology Bureau, the Expo will extend invitations to government service providers from the Chinese Mainland, as well as from ASEAN and Belt and Road countries, to visit and source green technologies and products. Local government departments and related organisations will also continue to be invited to attend and procure at the event. Three key areas to showcase the latest environmental solutions The Expo will showcase a diverse range of green technologies, focusing on three major areas: Circular Economy and Waste Management, Green & Smart Mobility, and ESG-related Services . In Circular Economy and Waste Management , Hong Kong exhibitor Green AI Technology Limited will display a smart sorting bin powered by machine vision and AI algorithms. China Everbright Environment Group Limited will return with waste-to-energy solutions that transform waste into resources, supporting sustainable urban development. In Green & Smart Mobility , CUHK-incubated start-up Luquos Energy Limited will showcase the world's first commercialised sulphur-based flow battery energy storage system , at nearly half the cost of lithium batteries. The zone will also feature various electric vehicles and charging facilities. First-time exhibitor Infore Enviro Technology Group Co., Ltd will display its electric compactor truck . The green industry is promoting ESG disclosure and low-carbon transformation and is actively seeking various ESG-related services , as it seeks to foster closer collaboration between industries and financial institutions to accelerate Hong Kong's development as a green and sustainable finance centre. CECEP (Hong Kong) Investment Co. Ltd. will showcase its innovative tool, EnvAI , which provides businesses with one-stop ESG services, including ESG data collection and analysis, and automated report generation. Llewellyn and Partners Company Limited will showcase AutoTwin , a patented AI-powered integrated management platform for the construction industry. This platform optimises energy efficiency, reduces carbon footprints and promotes green urban development. In Research Institutions and Start-ups , Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation will spotlight its start-up afterNATURE Ltd , which is showcasing its Deep Hexagonal Basin product. This innovation creates habitats for marine life on its surface, helping to preserve coastal biodiversity. Another start-up, Formwork IO , will present AtmosBrick and globally debut AtmosTile at the Expo. These 'carbon-negative' green building materials are designed to help reduce carbon emissions. Eco Asia Conference brings together industry leaders Eco Expo's highlight event, Eco Asia Conference , will bring together global officials and experts to exchange insights on pressing environmental issues. On 28 October, the first day of the Expo, the conference will focus on the latest circular economy developments. This includes the launch of the Hong Kong Circular Built Environment Guidebook , jointly compiled by the Business Environment Council, Hong Kong Green Building Council and Construction Industry Council, which provides the latest green guidelines as well as practical case studies for the construction industry. In addition, on 30 October, the third day of the Expo, the conference will have two main themes – ' Building a Sustainable Future: Gearing Towards a Net-Zero Built Environment' and 'Green & Smart Mobility – Envisioning the Future of Transportation' – showcasing how the construction and transportation industries can collaborate effectively to achieve carbon neutrality. Other exciting activities include the FHKI Q-Mark Low Carbon Restaurant Award 2025 on 28 October, the first day of the Expo. Organised by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries and the Hong Kong Q-Mark Council, the award recognises outstanding commitment to sustainability and low-carbon practices within the restaurant industry, while inspiring positive change and helping shape a sustainable future for dining. The 6th Hydrogen Economy Forum will be held on the second day of the Expo, on 29 October. Representatives from Towngas and experts from the Chinese Mainland and overseas – including the China Hydrogen Development and Innovation Alliance for Urban Gas, Veolia and Aerospace Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. – will share insights into frontier hydrogen energy technologies and successful case studies, while exploring how cooperation within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area can further advance hydrogen applications. Moreover, on the second day of the Expo on 29 October, the Experience Sharing Forum on Promoting Environmental Business in Overseas Markets will invite representatives from Belt and Road countries to introduce the latest updates on environmental industry investment policies across different regions. Green technology companies from the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong will also present their latest solutions and share their“go global” experiences to promote regional exchanges and seize new opportunities in green trade. To further foster the growth of start-ups in the environmental industry, the Expo has specifically arranged a series of activities to showcase the achievements of Hong Kong's green start-ups. Among these, the Startup Edge Forum will invite representatives from various environmental fields to share industry developments and future directions. Public Day promotes green living To encourage the public to participate in environmental initiatives and experience green lifestyles, the last day of the Expo on 31 October will be a Public Day, with complimentary admission for the general public. Visitors can participate in a series of seminars and green workshops. Ocean Park will introduce its 'Mission R' on saving species and habitats, while environmental KOL Yeung Ting (aka imsheeppoo) will share tips for joyful green living. Visitors can also participate in green workshops, such as a Beeswax Wrap Workshop and a Board Game Workshop . Additionally, there will be a Green Mart on-site, where the public can shop for green products. Meanwhile, the HKTDC is also staging four major technology fairs this month. The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia will run concurrently from next Monday to Thursday (13 to 16 October) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). These will be followed by the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), taking place from 27 to 30 October at the HKCEC, and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo , which will be held from 28 to 31 October at AsiaWorld-Expo. These fairs will be held concurrently with Eco Expo Asia, creating synergies between the events. Complimentary shuttle bus services will be arranged between the venues and major hotels and transport interchanges. For details, please refer to the following website:

Jenny Koo , HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, introducing the highlights of Eco Expo Asia at the press conference, shares that this year's Policy Address presents new directions in green policy and highlights the importance of the new energy industry and the development of a green, low-carbon living environment. Eco Expo Asia aligns perfectly with these themes by showcasing the latest eco-friendly products and technologies Jenny Koo , HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (centre); Dr. Au Sze Man, Vanessa , Deputy Director of Environmental Protection, Environmental Protection Department, HKSAR (left); and Jack Wong, Deputy General Manager, Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd (right) attend today's press conference CUHK incubated start-up Luquos Energy Limited showcases the world's first commercialised sulphur-based flow battery energy storage system Sany Turbo Fly Machine Limited displays a model of a four-in-one electrolyser for hydrogen energy, providing enterprises and local governments with various new solutions to produce and store hydrogen Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation is leading 10 start-ups to participate in the Expo, including Formwork IO , which will showcase its AtmosBrick and globally debut AtmosTile - a 'carbon-negative' green building material - at the event Llewellyn and Partners Company Limited introduces AutoTwin , which has been designed for the construction industry, providing carbon management and environmental assessment tools for enterprises

