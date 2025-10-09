GSK Unveils Fast-Tracked IBP Transformation With OMP At Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit
ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Oct 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a leader in supply chain planning solutions, is spotlighting at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2025 in London how GSK is accelerating its global transformation. The global healthcare company will reveal how it is reshaping end-to-end planning across its Medicines & Vaccines business. Powered by OMP's AI-driven Unison PlanningTM , GSK is speeding up demand and supply implementations worldwide.
GSK's roadmap to accelerated IBP transformation
Tim Shaw , Global Head of Supply Chain Planning CoE at GSK, will share how the company mobilized resources in just four months to reimagine integrated planning. Discover how GSK balanced rapid value delivery with strong IBP foundations, and built a roadmap to accelerate results while ensuring long-term transformation success .
The presentation follows an executive session by John Saxby , Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at GSK , offering participants a broader view of the company's IBP journey and its tangible business impact.
Experience human-AI synergy at the OMP booth
The Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit , taking place November 3-4 in London, brings together global supply chain leaders to explore strategies for making high-impact, complex decisions.
OMP will be at booth 202 to showcase UnisonIQ , its game-changing AI orchestration framework. Embedded in the Unison PlanningTM platform, it transforms supply chain decision-making through human-AI synergy . Visitors can experience firsthand how UnisonIQ is revolutionizing supply chain operations through always-on agents, the Unison Companion generative AI assistant, and advanced AI engines .
See how integrated planning, enhanced by the latest AI advancements, improves scenario modeling and empowers faster, smarter decisions - helping organizations strengthen resilience, overcome challenges, and achieve measurable business results.
Join OMP at Gartner to hear GSK's transformation story firsthand and discover how Unison PlanningTM, driven by AI, can accelerate planning success and support your planning teams.
Session at a glance
Title: OMP: From vision to reality: How GSK is accelerating its IBP transformation with Unison PlanningTM
Speaker: Tim Shaw - Global Head of Supply Chain Planning CoE at GSK
When: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11:15-11:45 am GMT
Where: Park Plaza Westminster - 200 Westminster Bridge Road, London, England SE1 7UT United Kingdom
About OMP
OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison PlanningTM.
