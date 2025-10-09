Registration Continues For The Second Edition Of“Miyahthon” To Advance Innovation In Water Sustainability

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The Saudi Water Authority is continuing to accept applications for participation in the second edition of the global hackathon“Miyahthon”, which brings together innovators and entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia and beyond to develop sustainable solutions for the future of water. Registration remains open until 11 October 2025.

This edition builds on the success of the inaugural Miyahthon, which witnessed wide participation from both local and international innovators. It led to the development of groundbreaking projects, including the“Smart Ric” water treatment solution and“Hydraya”, an artificial intelligence application. The winning projects were incubated in the business accelerators of the Saudi Water Innovation Center, enabling them to grow and transform into market-ready solutions.

Miyahthon aims to strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the water sector through dedicated incubation and acceleration programs that empower innovators to transform their ideas into impactful, economically viable, and environmentally sustainable projects. The program also connects participants with global innovation platforms and investors to expand the reach of their work.

The current edition includes both virtual and in-person bootcamps designed to enhance participants' skills in diverse areas such as desalination, sustainable production, and artificial intelligence. These training workshops, led by local and international experts, will prepare participants for the final stages of the hackathon.

Miyahthon stands as one of the Kingdom's leading national initiatives, reflecting the Saudi Water Authority's commitment to strengthening national capabilities in innovation and technology, developing solutions that contribute to the sustainability of water resources, and consolidating Saudi Arabia's position as a global hub for water technologies.

