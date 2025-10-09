Registration Continues For The Second Edition Of“Miyahthon” To Advance Innovation In Water Sustainability
This edition builds on the success of the inaugural Miyahthon, which witnessed wide participation from both local and international innovators. It led to the development of groundbreaking projects, including the“Smart Ric” water treatment solution and“Hydraya”, an artificial intelligence application. The winning projects were incubated in the business accelerators of the Saudi Water Innovation Center, enabling them to grow and transform into market-ready solutions.
Miyahthon aims to strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the water sector through dedicated incubation and acceleration programs that empower innovators to transform their ideas into impactful, economically viable, and environmentally sustainable projects. The program also connects participants with global innovation platforms and investors to expand the reach of their work.
The current edition includes both virtual and in-person bootcamps designed to enhance participants' skills in diverse areas such as desalination, sustainable production, and artificial intelligence. These training workshops, led by local and international experts, will prepare participants for the final stages of the hackathon.
Miyahthon stands as one of the Kingdom's leading national initiatives, reflecting the Saudi Water Authority's commitment to strengthening national capabilities in innovation and technology, developing solutions that contribute to the sustainability of water resources, and consolidating Saudi Arabia's position as a global hub for water technologies.
For more details and registration, please visit the official platform:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment