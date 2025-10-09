Under The Patronage Of MODON, SIG And Yellow Door Energy Inaugurate 2-Megawatt Solar Power Plant At SIG's Riyadh Factory...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Under the patronage of Eng. Majed Rafed Al-Argoubi, CEO ofthe Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), SIG in partnership with Yellow Door Energy officially inaugurated today a 2-megawatt rooftop solar power plant at its aseptic carton factory in the Second Industrial City in Riyadh.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to Saudi Arabia; Eng. Abdallah Al Obeikan, Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Obeikan Investment Group; along SIG key customers including Almarai, Al Safi Danone and Gulf Union as well as other leading stakeholders and associations driving sustainability in the Kingdom.

The project marks a major step toward enhancing the sustainability of industrial cities, supporting the“MODON Green Initiative”, and contributing to the Kingdom's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. The 2-megawatt rooftop solar power plant is one of the first industrial solar projects in Saudi Arabia to be connected to the national grid and directly linked to an industrial facility.

Covering 8,000 square meters, the solar installation features over 3,200 solar panels. Over 3.5 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity are expected to be generated in the first year of operation, reducing carbon emissions by 1,300 metric tons. Construction commenced in early 2025 and was swiftly completed within 6 months.

This milestone forms part of SIG's global Climate+ commitment. SIG is focused on creating packaging systems that remove more carbon than they emit – by replacing fossil-based materials with renewable alternatives, decarbonizing its operations and supply chain, and investing in renewable energy projects such as this one. In doing so, SIG is supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2060 ambitions, while delivering long-term value to customers, society, and the environment

Her Excellency, Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, Swiss Ambassador to Saudi Arabia , stated:“This project is a testament to the strong partnership between Switzerland and Saudi Arabia in advancing sustainability and innovation. I am proud to see a Swiss company like SIG contributing to the Kingdom's clean energy transition and to Vision 2030. By working together across borders, we can accelerate the shift to renewable energy and create a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Eng. Majed Rafed Al-Argoubi, CEO of MODON, commented : “This project reflects our commitment to making Saudi Arabia's industrial cities more sustainable. By partnering with industry leaders like SIG, we are advancing the MODON Green Initiative and contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2060 goals.”

Eng. Abdallah Al Obeikan, Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Obeikan Investment Group noted:“This inauguration reflects the Kingdom's growing momentum in renewable energy and the important role of the private sector in advancing sustainability. As a long-standing partner of SIG, I am proud to see this milestone taking place in Riyadh and believe it will inspire further collaboration between industry leaders, government entities, and international partners to achieve Vision 2030.”

Eng. Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager, India, Middle East and Africa at SIG, shared:“This solar project is a pivotal step forward for SIG as we accelerate our Climate+ commitment in line with our global sustainability goals. By tapping into renewable energy in partnership with Yellow Door Energy, we are enhancing the sustainability of our operations and contributing to Saudi Arabia's green energy ambitions under the Saudi Green Initiative.”

Eng. Hisham Alhegelan, CEO Middle East at Yellow Door Energy , remarked:“We are proud to support SIG's Climate+ ambition and contribute to MODON's Green Initiative, bringing renewable energy to Riyadh Second Industrial City. Through our solar lease, we enable businesses to reduce energy costs and decarbonize their operations. Together, we are driving progress toward Saudi Arabia's Net Zero Emissions by 2060 target and building a sustainable energy future for generations to come.”

This is SIG's second renewable energy project with Yellow Door Energy, following a successful 304-kilowatt solar power plant in Dubai, UAE, which included rooftop solar, carport solar and EV charging station.

Under the solar lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, building, and operating the plant throughout its lifecycle, enabling SIG to focus on delivering sustainable packaging solutions. This project follows Yellow Door Energy's recent milestone of surpassing 1 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity generated across its portfolio, reinforcing both partners' commitment to Saudi Arabia's Net Zero ambitions and the region's sustainable energy transition.

