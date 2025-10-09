Interactive Brokers Expands Tax Planning Suite With New Professional Tools

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, has introduced enhancements to its professional tax planning toolkit with the launch of TaxPlanner, available through PortfolioAnalyst. Its new capabilities complement existing tax-lot matching and tax loss harvesting features, giving investors greater control over the tax implications of their investment activity.

With Tax Planner, users create personal tax profiles from inputs such as income from other sources, deductions, withholdings, and tax rates. Tax Planner uses the tax profile as well as activities from their Interactive Brokers accounts to help estimate tax bills and assist with tax planning throughout the year. Tax Planner is available through PortfolioAnalyst, Interactive Brokers' comprehensive and free portfolio management solution. PortfolioAnalyst consolidates accounts across financial institutions, tracks account performance and activity, and provides a broad set of tools for analyzing an entire portfolio and planning for the future. In addition to Tax Planner, PortfolioAnalyst also includes Allocation Goals to monitor portfolio allocations, the Retirement Planner to build a personalized retirement plan, and the Budgeting Tool to create monthly and annual budgets. With PortfolioAnalyst, investors can easily develop an integrated investment and financial management plan.

“Our mission is to equip clients with tools that make managing investment performance, including tax outcomes, more efficient while maintaining the low costs and global market access that sets Interactive Brokers apart,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer at Interactive Brokers.“The new Tax Planner gives investors a higher degree of oversight over the tax implications of their trades.”

In addition to Tax Planner, Interactive Brokers continues to offer a suite of tax optimization tools, including tools that help clients identify losses across portfolios and match closing trades with specific lots post- or pre-trade. These features assist with tax loss harvesting by helping investors manage capital gains and losses.

Key Features of IBKR's Professional Tax Planning Tools

Plan Ahead with Tax Planner



Combine investment income with other sources of taxable income

Choose which investment accounts to include

Customize tax rates to reflect personal circumstances Estimate total year-end taxes across all income sources

Identify Tax Loss Opportunities Across Portfolios



Identify tax loss harvesting opportunities across the portfolio

View projected allowed and disallowed losses under wash-sale rules Discover and purchase replacement securities using proceeds from closed positions

Tax Smart Trading



Preview potential short- or long-term gains or losses before submitting orders and select specific lots to close using the new Close Specific Lots tool

Review and adjust tax-lot matching after the trade and optimize realized short- and long-term gains and losses using Tax Optimizer Choose from multiple tax-lot matching methods and set a default method to save time and automatically match trades

To learn more about how IBKR's tax tools support strategic investing, visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: Tax Reporting

Canada: Tax Reporting

UK: Tax Reporting

Europe: Tax Reporting

Australia: Tax Reporting

Hong Kong: Tax Reporting

Singapore: Tax Reporting

To explore the full capabilities of PortfolioAnalyst, visit: PortfolioAnalyst

The tax tools may not be suitable for tax residents of certain jurisdictions. Clients should consider consulting a tax advisor to determine their specific situation.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers, and many others.

