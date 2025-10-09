Corpay Cross-Border Extends Exclusive Partnership With Global Racing Championship Sailgp

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement to extend their successful and exclusive collaboration with the most exciting racing on water, SailGP, as their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Payments Supplier.

Since 2019, Corpay Cross-Border has delivered a range of corporate foreign exchange payment solutions to SailGP. With this multi-year extension, the league-and its network of corporate partners-will continue to benefit from Corpay's innovative global payments platform and comprehensive currency risk management solutions.

“Over the past six years, we've had the privilege of being the Official FX Payments Supplier for SailGP,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.“We are honoured by the trust that the league's Finance and Partnership teams have placed in us, and we are thrilled to extend this partnership for multiple years. Our team looks forward to continuing to support SailGP with all their FX payments needs as the league expands its presence and impact across the globe.”

Rachael Smith, Chief Financial Officer SailGP, said:“We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Corpay as SailGP's Official Foreign Exchange Payments Supplier. As we continue to grow on a global scale, having a trusted partner like Corpay is essential to efficiently managing our international financial operations. Their expertise and innovative payment solutions support the seamless execution of our events across multiple markets, helping us deliver a world-class championship.”

All eyes now turn to the Rolex SailGP 2025 Season Championship Grand Final, just weeks away. After the final days of fleet racing, three teams will battle it out for a coveted spot in the winner-takes-all Grand Final - with $2 million USD on the line, the biggest prize pot in the sport. Set against the stunning backdrop of Abu Dhabi, the high-stakes showdown unfolds over two action-packed days of racing, November 29–30. Tickets to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council are available for purchase at SailGP/abudhabi .

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit .

About SailGP

The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds in excess of 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US$12 million at stake. Powered by nature - wind, sea and sun - driven by purpose, SailGP races for a better future. Visit SailGP to find out more.

