Parse Biosciences Invalidates Scale Biosciences (Now 10X Genomics) Patent

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Parse Biosciences , a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced that the District Court for the District of Delaware has granted Parse's Motion for Summary Judgment of Invalidity for Scale Biosciences' 11,634,752 patent. The Court concluded that the claims of the '752 patent were invalid for lack of written description and lack of enablement.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $100 million in capital and is now used by over 3,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and an interactive data analysis solution, Trailmaker.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle's vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit .

