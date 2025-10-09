Exagrid Releases AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock For Ransomware Recovery

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock (RTL) that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced the release of a new AI-Powered RTL feature: Auto Detect & Guard. The Auto Detect & Guard feature monitors all daily operational deletes, trains/learns, and creates patterns. If a delete request is outside of the pattern, the customer's IT team is alerted and ExaGrid automatically extends the delayed delete policy so data in the Repository Tier is never deleted. If the delete was an operational delete, the IT team can clear the alert and ExaGrid will return to the original delayed delete policy. This provides two benefits: an early warning of a possible cyber attack where the attackers are trying to delete the backup data and ensuring that the backup data is not deleted on ExaGrid's non-network-facing Repository Tier.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances have a network-facing disk-cache Landing Zone where the most recent backups are stored in an undeduplicated format for fast backup and restore performance. Data is deduplicated into a non-network-facing tier called the Repository Tier, for longer-term retention. ExaGrid's unique architecture and features provide comprehensive security including Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, and through the combination of a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), a delayed delete policy, and immutable data objects, backup data is protected from being deleted or encrypted. ExaGrid's offline tier is ready for recovery in the event of an attack.

Summary of ExaGrid's AI-Powered RTL features:



Auto Detect & Guard

Delayed delete policy

Immutable data objects

Non-network-facing tier – a tiered air gap

Alert on encrypted data

Two-factor authentication Dual role – admin and security roles

ExaGrid also has a long list of other security features such as: SMB signing, TLS Certs, role-based access control (RBAC), HTTPS, encryption on the WAN for DR replication, encryption at rest, and more.

The Auto Detect & Guard feature will be part of the ExaGrid Version 7.4.0 release, which is shipping in October 2025. All ExaGrid features are no charge for customers on yearly maintenance and support. 99% of ExaGrid's customers are on a Maintenance and Support (M&S) plan which includes all point and full releases at no additional cost, as well as industry-leading customer support by a level 2 ExaGrid Support Engineer.

“ExaGrid is committed to offering the most comprehensive security and the best in ransomware recovery in the backup storage industry,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“Ransomware attacks continue to be persistent, and we are constantly innovating to help our customers to be one step ahead of threat actors so that they are always ready to recover.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

