QNB Group's Hong Kong Branch Secures Landmark HKD30 Billion 7-Year Syndicated Green Loan For MTR Corporation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, through its Hong Kong branch, is pleased to announce its role in supporting MTR Corporation (the“Corporation” or“MTR”) in successfully closing of a landmark HKD30 billion syndicated green term loan facility (“Facility”).

Finalized in September 2025, it sets multiple benchmarks, including becoming the largest unsecured international syndicated green term loan (excluding project finance) in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa by a Hong Kong corporation with a tenor equal or longer than 7 years. It also marks MTR's highly anticipated return to the Asia syndicated loan market after nearly a decade.

QNB Group acted as a Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Underwriter (“MLABU”) and Green Loan Coordinator, and is the only GCC bank in the MLABU group, which comprises 14 other international banks. Initially launched at HKD23 billion, the Facility attracted overwhelming demand of HKD120 billion, before closing at HKD30 billion. A total of 57 banks from 15 countries and territories participated, underscoring strong global confidence in both MTR and the coordinated efforts of the MLABU group. The syndication was launched in August and successfully closed within just five weeks, a reflection of the flight to quality amidst market's volatility and challenging conditions.

As one of the world's leading sustainable rail operators, MTR – majority owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government – is recognized for excellence in safety, reliability, customer service, and efficiency. Proceeds from the Facility will be used to finance and refinance eligible green projects as outlined in MTR's Sustainable Finance Framework, supporting the continued delivery of efficient public transport infrastructure in an environmentally responsible manner.

This success comes as part of the implementation of an MoU signed between QNB Group and MTR in May of this year, which opens new horizons for joint cooperation and confirms the Group's commitment to expanding its presence in the region by continuing to invest in Hong Kong and the Greater China region within its strategy to enhance communication with cross-border markets.

About QNB Group

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa and is ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the MEA region. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence, worldwide.

