The overall of Gold Trend: Strongly bullish.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4010 – $3970 – $3920 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4075 – $4100 – $4120 per ounce.



Sell gold from the resistance level of $4080, with a target of $3900 and a stop-loss at $4110. Buy gold from the support level of $3960, with a target of $4060 and a stop-loss at $3920.

Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

Amid moves that have amazed investors, gold futures are already heading towards a new milestone in the middle of the trading week. Just one day after surpassing $4000 per ounce for the first time, the gold price index is looking to reach $4100 per ounce. According to gold trading platforms, the yellow metal's index has risen to the resistance level of $4060 per ounce, the highest in the history of the gold trading market. Overall, the price of gold has risen by more than 4% this week, bringing its year-to-date increase to about 54%.

In a similar performance, silver, gold's sister commodity, is attempting to reach $49 per ounce. According to trades, the price of the white metal has risen by 3% this week, boosting its year-to-date gain to about 67%. Silver prices are closing near their all-time high from 1980 for the Rise in Gold Prices

According to the monitoring and expectations of gold analysts, gold prices have continued their meteoric rise amid a weak US dollar, lower interest rates, and massive demand from central banks. This is compounded by increasing global geopolitical tensions led by the ongoing US government shutdown and European political anxiety, most notably the situation in France.

According to forex market trading, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the greenback's strength against a basket of other major currencies, has fallen by 9% this year, although it is expected to post consecutive gains. A weak US dollar is beneficial for dollar-priced commodities because it makes them cheaper for foreign investors to buy. Another influential factor in the gold market is that US Treasury yields have mostly declined, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling below 4.1%. Lower interest rates help reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, data indicates that central banks and retail traders are buying gold at a rapid pace. In fact, figures show that central banks now hold an amount of gold equivalent to their holdings of US Treasury bonds, with many pointing to countries diversifying their investments away from the US dollar. Overall, the demand for gold also reflects the growing size of US holdings. Recent data shows that the value of US gold reserves has now surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, driven by price appreciation rather than new acquisitions. Globally, across reliable platforms, precious metals markets have seen a comprehensive recovery as investors hedge against inflation, currency risks, and geopolitical uncertainty, with silver and platinum prices reaching multi-year highs.

Looking ahead, investors remain optimistic about gold trading as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks are engaged in an interest rate-cutting cycle. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the futures market is betting on two additional quarter-point rate cuts this year. Despite investors buying gold at record levels, conditions indicate that the metal is in a severely overbought state. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for gold has reached approximately 89.72 on the monthly chart – its highest level since at least 1980 Tips:

Dear TradersUp trader, we advise against buying gold at its all-time highs and suggest waiting for a strong price pullback to consider buying again. According to a Morgan Stanley announcement, gold is their top pick among commodities, and they expect the metal to reach a higher-than-expected price of $4,400 next year.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

