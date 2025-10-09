403
GBP/USD Signal 09/10 : British Pound Drifting Lower
- The British pound initially tried to rally against the US dollar during the trading session on Wednesday, but it looks as if we are starting to fall a bit, perhaps trying to break down below the crucial 1.34 level. If we break down below here, then the 1.33 level is an area that I think will be very important. This is especially true considering that we have seen some action in the past, and of course we have seen the 200 Day EMA aiming for that level as well.
