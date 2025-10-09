Chilean Artist Receives Roswitha Haftmann Prize
-
For decades, Vicuña's work has combined“artistic radicalism with poetic power and social commitment”, the Roswitha Haftmann Foundation said on Thursday. Vicuña was born in Santiago de Chile in 1948 and is, according to the foundation, one of the most influential artists in Latin America.
Her work focusses on social justice, indigenous cultures, ecological issues and the transformative power of language. Since the 1960s, Vicuña has also combined her art with political action, according to the foundation. Living in exile after the military coup in Chile in 1973, Vicuña consistently developed her approach.More More Swiss diplomacy How a Swiss fund helps Global South artists connect with rest of the world
