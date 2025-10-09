Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chilean Artist Receives Roswitha Haftmann Prize

2025-10-09 02:11:41
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Cecilia Vicuña has been awarded the Roswitha Haftmann Prize, endowed with CHF150,000, by the Swiss foundation of the same name. The prize honours the Chilean-born artist, activist and poet for her life's work. This content was published on October 9, 2025 - 16:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Chilenische Künstlerin erhält Roswitha-Haftmann-Preis Original Read more: Chilenische Künstlerin erhält Roswitha-Haftmann-Prei
  • Español es Artista chilena recibe el Premio Roswitha Haftmann Read more: Artista chilena recibe el Premio Roswitha Haftman

For decades, Vicuña's work has combined“artistic radicalism with poetic power and social commitment”, the Roswitha Haftmann Foundation said on Thursday. Vicuña was born in Santiago de Chile in 1948 and is, according to the foundation, one of the most influential artists in Latin America.

Her work focusses on social justice, indigenous cultures, ecological issues and the transformative power of language. Since the 1960s, Vicuña has also combined her art with political action, according to the foundation. Living in exile after the military coup in Chile in 1973, Vicuña consistently developed her approach.

More More Swiss diplomacy How a Swiss fund helps Global South artists connect with rest of the world

This content was published on May 16, 2025 SWI swissinfo speaks to Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama as cuts to Switzerland's cultural development assistance budget looms.

Read more: How a Swiss fund helps Global South artists connect with rest of the worl

