Salah Scores Twice, Egypt Secures World Cup Spot
To qualify for the World Cup with one round to spare, Egypt only needed to beat Djibouti or hope that Burkina Faso didn't defeat Sierra Leone in a Group A match of the African Qualifiers. Burkina Faso ended up winning 1-0, but Egypt did its part: Ibrahim Adel opened the scoring in the 8th minute of the first half, and Salah doubled the lead in the 14th minute. The star sealed Egypt's victory in the 39th minute of the second half.
In the African Qualifiers, the first-place team in each of the nine groups earns a direct spot in the World Cup, as happened with Tunisia, Morocco, and now Egypt. The four best runners-up will face each other in the next stage for another playoff spot. Algeria could secure its place this Thursday (9), while Sudan and Libya depend on a combination of results to stay in the race for qualification.
In the fourth round of the Asian Qualifiers, Qatar and Oman drew 0-0, while Saudi Arabia defeated Indonesia 3-2. The United Arab Emirates and Iraq are also in this stage of the competition. All are competing for a World Cup spot.
Nineteen countries have already qualified for the tournament, including the hosts and the Arab nations, as well as Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
