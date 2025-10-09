The Arab Winner Of The Nobel Prize In Chemistry
The Jordanian American chemist was awarded on Wednesday alongside Japanese scientist Susumu Kitagawa and Briton Richard Robson for the development of metal-organic frameworks, which have many practical applications, such as extracting water from air, capturing carbon dioxide, or storing toxic gases.
Speaking about his life in an interview with the Nobel Foundation, Yaghi said he grew up in a“large, rowdy family” that shared a single room with cattle they raised.
Their home had no electricity or running water, and his mother could neither read nor write. At the age of 15, on the advice of his stern father, he left to the United States, where he now holds one of his citizenships.
This year's Nobel science awards come shortly after budget cuts implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump, which raised concerns about weakening research in the country.
“Science is a jewel in the crown of our country. We cannot allow that to slip.,” he argued, emphasizing its role not only in innovation but also in promoting equal opportunities.
“Smart people, talented people, skilled people exist everywhere,” Yaghi said.“That's why we really should focus on unleashing their potential through providing them with opportunity.”
He recalls being only 10 years old when he discovered chemistry, after randomly choosing a book from his school library. Upon opening it, he became fascinated by some images that were“unintelligible but captivating”: molecular structures.
The child of refugees told the Nobel Foundation Wednesday that“science is the great equalizing force in the world.”
Yaghi's accomplishments include leading a research group that extracted water from desert air in Arizona, work his students have told him has garnered more than 250,000 citations.
He began his studies at the Arizona State University, and his research group managed to extract water from the desert air of Arizona. He currently works at the University of California, Berkeley.
“The beauty of chemistry is that if you learn how to control matter on the atomic and molecular level, well, the potential is great. We opened a gold mine in that way”, Yaghi added.
*Reproduction of this content is prohibited
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Nicolas Tucat/AFP
The post The Arab winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment