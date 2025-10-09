Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethereum Wave Analysis 8 October 2025


2025-10-09 02:10:07
Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

– Ethereum reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 4000.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed from the resistance zone located between the key resistance level 4750.00 and the round resistance level 5000.00 (which stopped sharp impulse wave (1) in August).

The resistance level 4750.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the nearby resistance zone, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next round support level 4000.00 (target price for the completion of the active wave 2).

