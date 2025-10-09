Alzchem Group AG Remains In The Game: Creapure® And FC Bayern Basketball Continue Their Collaboration In The Upcoming Season



EQS-Media / 09.10.2025 / 09:52 CET/CEST

Alzchem remains in the game: Creapure® and FC Bayern Basketball continue their collaboration in the upcoming season Alzchem and FC Bayern Basketball extend their successful collaboration and enter the second season. With the Alzchem premium brand Creapure®, the internationally renowned manufacturer of creatine monohydrate will accompany the German champion as the official creatine partner on its journey through the upcoming season. Creapure® stands for the highest purity and quality in sports nutrition and is recognized worldwide by athletes. As the leading and only Western manufacturer of creatine, Alzchem places particular emphasis on production "Made in Germany" and innovative technologies. The cooperation with FC Bayern Basketball marks a significant step in connecting top-level sports and high-quality nutrition. The collaboration includes not only direct support for the double winner during the season in the EuroLeague, BBL, and Cup but also joint marketing and communication measures to emphasize the importance of sports-appropriate nutrition and performance enhancement. Creapure® will be visible in communications in the new SAP Garden as well as on FCBB's social media channels, providing fans with important insights into the world of sports nutrition. "We are proud to continue supporting the team with our Creapure® and look forward to another successful season," explains Martina Spitzer, CSO of the Alzchem Group.

About Creapure ®

Creapure® is the leading brand of creatine monohydrate, produced by Alzchem Group in Germany. The company is the only producer of creatine outside Asia and manufactures it in specially built production facilities in Bavaria's Chiemgau region. The production is certified according to the food safety certification standard FSSC 22000, recognized by the Food Safety System Certification. Creapure® is valued worldwide by top athletes from various disciplines.

About FC Bayern Basketball

FC Bayern Basketball (FCBB) has won six German championships (1954, 1955, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2024,2025) and five German cups (1968, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024). As the only German A-license club, the team has a permanent starting right in the EuroLeague, the most prestigious and demanding competition after the NBA. Starting in autumn 2024, FCBB will play its EuroLeague games in the brand-new SAP Garden with 11,500 seats in Munich's Olympic Park. The first venue is BMW Park in Munich's Westpark (6,500 seats).

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a leading international specialty chemicals company that provides sustainable solutions to global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and increasing life expectancy. With its comprehensive product range, the company is often the market leader in profitable niche markets in diversified industries. It serves sectors such as human and animal nutrition and agriculture, helping to efficiently meet the growing demand for food. Its own pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products also support healthy aging. Alzchem is also involved in renewable energies and fine chemicals, produces important raw materials for the defense industry, and guarantees a high level of independence and supply security through its“Made in Germany” production. With around 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, a plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the US, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of €554.2 million and EBITDA of €105.3 million in 2024.

End of Media Release

Issuer: Alzchem Group AG

Key word(s): Sports 09.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

