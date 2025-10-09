Alzchem Group AG Remains In The Game: Creapure® And FC Bayern Basketball Continue Their Collaboration In The Upcoming Season
|
Alzchem remains in the game: Creapure® and FC Bayern Basketball continue their collaboration in the upcoming season
Alzchem and FC Bayern Basketball extend their successful collaboration and enter the second season. With the Alzchem premium brand Creapure®, the internationally renowned manufacturer of creatine monohydrate will accompany the German champion as the official creatine partner on its journey through the upcoming season.
Creapure® stands for the highest purity and quality in sports nutrition and is recognized worldwide by athletes. As the leading and only Western manufacturer of creatine, Alzchem places particular emphasis on production "Made in Germany" and innovative technologies. The cooperation with FC Bayern Basketball marks a significant step in connecting top-level sports and high-quality nutrition.
The collaboration includes not only direct support for the double winner during the season in the EuroLeague, BBL, and Cup but also joint marketing and communication measures to emphasize the importance of sports-appropriate nutrition and performance enhancement. Creapure® will be visible in communications in the new SAP Garden as well as on FCBB's social media channels, providing fans with important insights into the world of sports nutrition.
"We are proud to continue supporting the team with our Creapure® and look forward to another successful season," explains Martina Spitzer, CSO of the Alzchem Group.
About Creapure ®
About FC Bayern Basketball
With around 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, a plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the US, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of €554.2 million and EBITDA of €105.3 million in 2024.
