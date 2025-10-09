Phuket, Thailand Rises As A Tropical Haven For European Buyers, Led By Laguna Phuket And Banyan Group Residences



Phuket is increasingly accessible to European travellers, thanks to recent expansions in direct flight routes from London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Vienna and other major cities as well easy connections through the Middle East, Bangkok, Hong Kong or Singapore. The island has also gained recognition as a top destination for long-term stays thanks to its affordability, relaxed lifestyle and peaceful environment.

Property prices in Phuket are also significantly lower than in European coastal hotspots like Spain's Costa del Sol or Italy's Amalfi Coast. Buyers have access to a wide variety of condos, from stylish entry-level units to luxurious branded residences that offer exceptional value.

Phuket's lifestyle is equally compelling, with residents enjoying outdoor activities, world-class golf courses, yacht marinas, international shopping malls, and an exceptional culinary scene. Reliable high-speed internet and international hospitals and schools further enhance Phuket's appeal for families, professionals, and retirees.

A key driver of Phuket's real estate development is the Banyan Group , globally renowned for its luxurious and pioneering Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts . Ranked as the top Asian operator of branded residences and the fifth globally, Banyan Group focuses on sustainability, comfort, and well-being. European buyers, who have historically accounted for around a third of the group's property sales trust its reputation and unrivalled after-sales service. Banyan Group recently scooped 15 top honours in the International Property Awards – the highest for any real estate developer in Asia.

Laguna Phuket , a 1,000-acre integrated resort developed by the Banyan Group is at the heart of the island's real estate appeal. Located along a 3-kilometer stretch of Bang Tao Beach, Laguna Phuket is an idyllic community built around lakes and woodlands which features seven world-class hotels, an award-winning golf course, and over 3,000 branded condos all interconnected by free shuttle buses and ferries.

Laguna Phuket is home to a vibrant international community, with residents from over 50 nationalities. Its comprehensive infrastructure includes a kindergarten, wellness facilities plus unrivalled outdoor and leisure activities and even the magnificent new Rava Beach Club – the island's largest - making it a self-contained, vibrant neighborhood.

"Laguna Phuket has grown into a vibrant residential community. It's a safe, stable, and world-class environment where families, retirees, and professionals can thrive," said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences.

Hashtag: #BanyanGroup The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Banyan Group

09/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

