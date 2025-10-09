DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Max Schaber Honored with M&A Award for Lifetime Achievement

Pliezhausen, October 9, 2025 – Max Schaber, founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP, was honored yesterday with the M&A Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award, presented by the Federal Association for Mergers & Acquisitions (BMA), recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of mergers and acquisitions in Germany. The M&A Award was established in 2023 and has since become an important platform for companies and consultants in the M&A sector. The goal of the annual award ceremony, held in Berlin, is to highlight successful, innovative, and sustainable transactions and to promote best practices within the industry. Awards are presented in ten categories and consider criteria such as strategic relevance, economic success, degree of innovation, and sustainability. Max Schaber was honored for his exceptional commitment and pioneering work in the field of mergers and acquisitions. Since DATAGROUP's IPO in 2006, more than 30 companies have been successfully acquired and integrated into the overall organization. Through its consistently pursued“buy and turn around” and“buy and build” strategies, DATAGROUP has made a significant contribution to the consolidation of the German IT services market. Successful Integration and Sustainable Growth In all acquisitions, DATAGROUP places particular emphasis on preserving the acquired companies, their customer relationships, and their service portfolios. This not only strengthens the performance of the corporate group but also offers employees of the acquired companies a long-term secure perspective. “This award is not only a personal honor but also a recognition of the many dedicated employees at DATAGROUP,” emphasizes Max Schaber.“Their commitment, expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit have made DATAGROUP one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Our success in the M&A sector is based on partnership thinking, sustainable integration, and the belief that people are at the center of every transformation.” The award highlights the importance of long-term M&A strategies for sustainable business success. Max Schaber's career serves as a model for responsible and future-oriented acquisition policies that combine economic strength with social responsibility. About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. CONTACT Anke Banaschewski

