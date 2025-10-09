Multitude AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Capital Markets Day

Invitation to Multitude AG's 9M Earnings Call and Capital Markets Day 2025 – Join us virtually on 13 November 2025 at 13:00 CET

09.10.2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Zug, 09 October 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”,“Company” or“Group”) warmly invites financial analysts, investors, and media to its combined 9M Financial Results Earnings Call and Capital Markets Day 2025 webcast.

The event will be held virtually on Thursday, 13 November 2025, starting with the 9M 2025 Financial Results Earnings Call at 13:00 CET. The Capital Markets Day presentation will commence at 13:45 CET.

In addition to presenting the current 9M 2025 figures, the Group's Leadership Team will provide an update on Multitude's strategic ambitions, growth opportunities, and financial targets.

A link for registration to the webcast of the event is available on Website in the subsection financial calendar .

Contact:

Multitude AG

Grafenauweg 8

6300 Zug

Switzerland

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 274 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.

