Invitation To Multitude AG's 9M Earnings Call And Capital Markets Day 2025 Join Us Virtually On 13 November 2025 At 13:00 CET
|
Multitude AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Capital Markets Day
Zug, 09 October 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”,“Company” or“Group”) warmly invites financial analysts, investors, and media to its combined 9M Financial Results Earnings Call and Capital Markets Day 2025 webcast.
The event will be held virtually on Thursday, 13 November 2025, starting with the 9M 2025 Financial Results Earnings Call at 13:00 CET. The Capital Markets Day presentation will commence at 13:45 CET.
In addition to presenting the current 9M 2025 figures, the Group's Leadership Team will provide an update on Multitude's strategic ambitions, growth opportunities, and financial targets.
A link for registration to the webcast of the event is available on Website in the subsection financial calendar .
Contact:
Multitude AG
Adam Hansson Tönning
About Multitude AG:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 274 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.
09.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|align="left" valign="top">ISIN:
|CH1398992755
|WKN:
|A40VJN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2210810
|
2210810 09.10.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment