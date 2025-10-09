Goyal-Kyle Meeting Focuses On Advancing Indiauk CETA & Boosting Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - KNN India)The bilateral meeting between India and the United Kingdom focused on advancing the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and repositioning the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to ensure its effective implementation.

The meeting was co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, and the UK Secretary, State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle.

Both leaders underlined their commitment to swift, coordinated, and result-oriented implementation of CETA to unlock its full potential for businesses and consumers.

They reaffirmed their shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030, leveraging complementarities between the two economies in advanced manufacturing, digital trade, clean energy, and services.

Emphasising the transformative scope of CETA, the Ministers discussed ways to enhance regulatory cooperation, address non-tariff barriers, and strengthen supply chain integration.

Ahead of the bilateral engagement, sectoral roundtables were held on priority areas including advanced manufacturing, consumer goods, food and drink, science, technology and innovation, construction, infrastructure and clean energy, and financial, professional and business services.

These sessions brought together industry leaders from both sides, offering valuable insights to guide the implementation of the agreement.

The India–UK CEO Forum also convened, co-chaired by leading business representatives from both nations, to explore new opportunities for trade, investment, and innovation.

The Forum reinforced the shared commitment of India and the UK to building a modern, sustainable, and mutually beneficial economic partnership under the CETA framework.

Both Ministers also exchanged views on the global trade and economic outlook, highlighting the need for resilient and diversified supply chains.

Piyush Goyal underscored India's emergence as a key driver of global growth, while Secretary Peter Kyle noted that the UK's agreement with India is among its most significant, positioning British businesses to benefit from India's vast market.

