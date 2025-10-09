PM Modi Highlights India's Progress In 4G, 6G, Semiconductors & Startup Innovation At IMC 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology event, was inaugurated at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted presentations by startups on cutting-edge themes, including financial fraud prevention, quantum communication, 6G, optical communication, and semiconductors.

He noted that India is advancing in Made-in-India technologies, intellectual property creation, and global standards, enabling collaboration among startups, academia, and industry.

Modi underscored India's progress in telecom and electronics manufacturing.

Since 2014, electronics production has increased sixfold, mobile phone manufacturing twenty-eight times, and exports 127-fold, generating millions of jobs.

He highlighted the recent launch of India's Made-in-India 4G stack, now deployed across nearly one lakh towers, providing internet access to previously underserved areas.

The indigenous 4G stack is also export-ready and forms a key step toward the India 6G Vision 2030.

He stressed reforms in policy and regulation, citing the new Telecommunications Act, which has streamlined approvals, accelerated fibre and tower deployment, and improved ease of doing business.

He also emphasised cybersecurity, stricter fraud laws, and enhanced grievance redressal mechanisms.

Modi encouraged startups and established players to collaborate across sectors, addressing global supply chain disruptions and positioning India as a reliable partner in semiconductors, electronics, telecom equipment, and data infrastructure.

(KNN Bureau)

